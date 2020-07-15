e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Assam flood situation continues to remain grim; over 35 lakh affected, 66 dead

Assam flood situation continues to remain grim; over 35 lakh affected, 66 dead

With six deaths due to drowning reported from Sonitpur, Barpeta, Golaghat and Morigaon districts on Wednesday, the death toll in this year’s floods rose to 66. Another 26 have died in the state due to landslides caused by heavy rains.

india Updated: Jul 15, 2020 19:27 IST
Utpal Parashar| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Utpal Parashar| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Nagaon: A woman marooned in her house in the flood-hit Baghmari village in Nagaon district of Assam.
Nagaon: A woman marooned in her house in the flood-hit Baghmari village in Nagaon district of Assam.(PTI)
         

The flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim on Wednesday with over 35 lakh people affected and the death toll rising to 66 with 6 new deaths reported during the day.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 35.73 lakh residents of 3,376 villages in 26 of the state’s 33 districts are affected by floods.

With six deaths due to drowning reported from Sonitpur, Barpeta, Golaghat and Morigaon districts on Wednesday, the death toll in this year’s floods rose to 66. Another 26 have died in the state due to landslides caused by heavy rains.

Over 36,000 persons uprooted due to flooding in 19 of the affected districts are taking shelter in 629 relief camps. Nearly 4,000 people stranded due to flood waters were rescued by boats during the day and evacuated to safety.

Flood waters continued to damage and submerge roads, embankments and bridges in the affected districts. On Wednesday, three bridges were damaged in Barpeta district and one in Dhubri. Several instances of erosion were reported from Nalbari, Baksa, Bongaigaon and Kokrajhar districts.

According to a Central Water Commission (CWC) bulletin, most rivers in the state continued to witness rise in water levels. The Brahmaputra, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kopili, Beki and Kushiyara flew over the danger mark at several places.

Flooding has also affected Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR), the biggest habitat of one-horned rhinos in the world. According to the park authorities, around 90% area of the park spread over 430 sq km is now submerged under flood waters.

Till Wednesday, 66 animals from the park had died during this monsoon. They include 23 deaths (rhino-2, wild boar-5, swamp deer-1, hog deer-14 and porcupine-1) due to drowning and 12 (all hog deer) due to vehicle hits.

A total of 45 animals (all hog deer) have been injured—44 due to floods and 1 due to vehicle hit. Forest personnel have rescued 117 animals including a one-year-old female rhino calf which got separated from its mother till date.

tags
top news
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Xi Jinping’s show of force against India is a strategic gift for Donald Trump
Xi Jinping’s show of force against India is a strategic gift for Donald Trump
Air India ends work-for-home for most employees from July 20
Air India ends work-for-home for most employees from July 20
India allows military to speed up weapon purchases worth Rs 300 crore
India allows military to speed up weapon purchases worth Rs 300 crore
Congress employs KC Venugopal to broker peace between Gehlot and Pilot
Congress employs KC Venugopal to broker peace between Gehlot and Pilot
Donald Trump’s ‘great news on vaccines’ tweet is short on details
Donald Trump’s ‘great news on vaccines’ tweet is short on details
‘Congress suspended me for backing Sachin Pilot’: Sanjay Jha lashes out
‘Congress suspended me for backing Sachin Pilot’: Sanjay Jha lashes out
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In