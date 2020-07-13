e-paper
NDRF carry out rescue operation in Assam's flood-affected areas

india Updated: Jul 13, 2020 07:13 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Guwahati
A total of 11 search and rescue teams of NDRF are pre-positioned deployed in Assam, an NDRF statement said.
A total of 11 search and rescue teams of NDRF are pre-positioned deployed in Assam, an NDRF statement said.(ANI twitter)
         

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams on Sunday carried out rescue operations in flood-affected areas of Assam’s Barpeta district.

“NDRF teams reached the site and evacuated 487 marooned villagers and transported them to safer places. Besides teams are also assisting district administration in distribution of mask, screening inundated areas and maintained proper social distancing due to Covid-19 emergency. More than 950 marooned villagers evacuated this year monsoon season by first Battalion NDRF Guwahati,” an NDRF said in a statement.

“A total of 11 search and rescue teams of NDRF are pre-positioned deployed in Assam i.e. Jorhat, Bongaigaon, Kamrup Metro, Kamrup Rural, Baksa, Barpeta, Cachar, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Dhemaji and Tinsukia. NDRF control room keeping close watch in other flood affected areas,” it said.

Incessant rainfall since last one week in Assam caused unexpected flood occurred in Districts-Bongaigaon, Baksa, Kamurp Rural (Rangia) and Barpeta. Flood situation was created due to overflowing the Rivers Puthimari, Beki, Aie and Pahumara.

