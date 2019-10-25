Assam forms panel to review condition at detention centres

india

The Assam government on Friday constituted a committee to review the conditions prevailing in the six detention centres for illegal immigrants in the state.

Over 1000 people who have been declared foreigners by Foreigners Tribunals (FTs) or have failed to prove their citizenship are housed in the detention centres located inside jails across Assam. FTs are quasi judicial bodies with powers to determine whether a person is an Indian citizen or a foreigner, according to provisions of Foreigners Act, 1946 and Foreigners Tribunal Order, 1964.

Friday’s move comes days after the family of Dulal Paul, 65, who died on October 13 after spending two years at a detention centre, refused to accept his body till he was declared an Indian citizen.

The review committee will be headed by the deputy inspector general (border police), and will include the inspector general of prisons, a retired district and session judge, a representative nominated by deputy commissioners of each district where the centres are located and any other member co-opted by the chairman.

“The committee will visit all detention centres in the state and review the legal aid status and health status of each detainee and provide recommendation for improvement, if needed,” said a release issued by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s office.

The committee will also review the quality of food given to the detainees, and their living condition in the detention centres. The committee has been asked to submit its report within three months.

