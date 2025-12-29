Assam girl threatened with acid attack, raped

A 19-year-old man has been booked various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) act for allegedly of raping a 16-year-old girl in Assam’s Cachar district, police said on Sunday. They added that the arrested person, who is a businessman and a religious preacher, allegedly supported his son’s acts and also threatened the victim and her family members.

An investigator said the man allegedly threatened the victim with an acid attack and also circulated objectionable photo-videos of her on social media. While the prime accused is absconding, his father has been arrested, they said.

“He was named as one of the accused in the FIR. He not only supported his son’s acts but also allegedly threatened the accused. We have arrested him and will produce him before the court,” said the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Cachar, Partha Pratim Das.

The victim, a student of Class 10, lodged a complaint at the Malugram police station in Silchar on December 15, alleging that the accused coerced her into sexual relations repeatedly over eight months through threats and later subjected her to digital harassment.

Police said a case has been registered under Sections 308(3) (extortion), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 77 (voyeurism), 79 (acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 64 (rape) of the BNS, along with relevant provisions of the Pocso Act, including Sections 6 and 14(3).

A senior police officer said the prime accused, is absconding and was last traced to Bengaluru. “Search operations are underway. Digital evidence is being analysed,” the officer said.