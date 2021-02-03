Assam Governor gives nod to law converting govt-run madrasas to regular schools
- Education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who had pushed for enactment of the new legislation, called the move “historic and progressive”.
Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi has given his assent to a Bill passed by the assembly last month that allowed converting government-run madrasas into regular schools.
According to a gazette notification, The Assam Repealing Act 2020 was approved by the Governor on January 27; chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted on Wednesday.
“With this we mark a historic era for the education sector of Assam as all government madrasas will now be run as regular educational institutes,” the CM tweeted.
With the new provision coming into effect, two earlier legislations, the Madrasa Education Provincialisation Act, 1955 and Assam Madrasa Education Act, 2018, will stand repealed.
Education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who had pushed for enactment of the new legislation, called the move “historic and progressive”.
Assam has 189 high madrasas and higher secondary madrasas that were under the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).
There are 542 pre-senior, senior and title madrasas and Arabic colleges under the State Madrasa Education Board, which has been dissolved.
The new move won’t affect private madrasas that don’t operate with government funding.
The new legislation would also convert 97 Sanskrit ‘tols’ (learning centres) to study and research centres and place them under Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University. They would run diploma and degree courses on Indian history and culture.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Attempts by Chinese to transgress LAC met apt response: MEA tells Parliament
- In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan said there had been an “enhanced deployment of troops and armaments by the Chinese side” in border areas and along the LAC in the western sector since April-May last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eight children in Odisha’s Malkangiri hospitalised after eating toxic fruits
- The chief district medical officer of Malkangiri said the children may have eaten the fruits because they taste sweet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Motilal Nehru's name too begins with M': BJP's reply to Rahul's 'dictator' jibe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-SAD leader sends legal notice to Twitter to delete Kangana's defamatory tweet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam Governor gives nod to law converting govt-run madrasas to regular schools
- Education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who had pushed for enactment of the new legislation, called the move “historic and progressive”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
15-year-old raped, body dumped in Chhattisgarh forest; 6 arrested: Cops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ADC Bank defamation case: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi seeks discharge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM's niece seeks BJP ticket to contest Ahmedabad civic polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Arabia bans international flights from 20 countries, including India
- Saudi Arabia had been ramping up domestic measures to contain the surge of coronavirus cases. Saudi health minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah has been urging people to be on their guard, not become complacent, and adhere strictly to Covid-19 preventative measures.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMA refutes govt's data, says 734 doctors died due to Covid-19
- The top medical body in a statement said that 734 doctors have died due to Covid-19 till February 3. IMA said it was "shocked" by the government's announcement and condemned the Centre's "apathy" in verifying the data submitted by the body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India can act as net security provider in Indian Ocean Region: Defence minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat ex-CM Shankersinh Vaghela says ready to rejoin Congress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Japan ‘regrets’ Sri Lanka not sticking to trilateral port
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC MP, movie star Dev says he won’t attend PM Modi’s programme in Bengal
- TMC Lok Sabha MP and Bengali movie star Dev shot down claims of Bengali online magazine that said he would share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function in Haldia on February 7.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No foreign govt has supported farmers' protest: MEA in Lok Sabha
- The government’s position was outlined in a written reply by minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan to a question in the Lok Sabha.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox