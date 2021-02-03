Assam Governor gives nod to law converting govt-run madrasas to regular schools

Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi has given his assent to a Bill passed by the assembly last month that allowed converting government-run madrasas into regular schools.

According to a gazette notification, The Assam Repealing Act 2020 was approved by the Governor on January 27; chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted on Wednesday.

“With this we mark a historic era for the education sector of Assam as all government madrasas will now be run as regular educational institutes,” the CM tweeted.

With the new provision coming into effect, two earlier legislations, the Madrasa Education Provincialisation Act, 1955 and Assam Madrasa Education Act, 2018, will stand repealed.

Education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who had pushed for enactment of the new legislation, called the move “historic and progressive”.

Assam has 189 high madrasas and higher secondary madrasas that were under the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

There are 542 pre-senior, senior and title madrasas and Arabic colleges under the State Madrasa Education Board, which has been dissolved.

The new move won’t affect private madrasas that don’t operate with government funding.

The new legislation would also convert 97 Sanskrit ‘tols’ (learning centres) to study and research centres and place them under Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University. They would run diploma and degree courses on Indian history and culture.