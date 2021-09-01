Assam issues new Covid-19 guidelines: Night curfew from 9pm-5am, essential services to continue

The Assam government on Wednesday announced night curfew in all districts from 9pm to 5am in order to keep a check on the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). In the latest guidelines, the state government said that the restrictions will come into force from today (September 1) and remain in place till further orders.

"In case test positivity of Covid in any area reaches more than 10 cases in last 7 days, jurisdictional DM will notify such areas as total containment zones and ensure necessary containment measures for Covid," the state government order said.

However, in such zones, emergency services will continue round the clock and essential services including shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder etc will remain open upto 8pm, the order further said.

Offices, commercial establishments and businesses have been asked not to remain open beyond 8pm. Restaurants and eateries have been asked to operate at 50 per cent capacity and close at 8pm. Takeaway orders will also not be allowed after the prescribed time, according to the government order.

The government has also given some relaxations, like autorickshaws, cycle rickshaws and taxis have been allowed to operate with 100 per cent seating capacity and observance of Covid appropriate behaviour by passengers having at least a single dose of vaccine.

Intra-district transport is allowed, but heavy fine will be imposed on drivers who allow standing passengers, the order further said. Such passengers will also be fined, it added.

Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta said that the state government has given several relaxations in the new guidelines due to the improvement in the Covid-19 situation. "Urge the people to get both the doses of #vaccines & to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 protocols," he said on Twitter.

As the #Covid19 situation in the state has improved, several relaxations have been given in the new #SOP w.e.f. today. Urge the people to get both the doses of #vaccines & to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 protocols.@himantabiswa@nhm_assam pic.twitter.com/aaxWgukChJ — Keshab Mahanta (@keshab_mahanta) September 1, 2021





Assam reported five fresh fatalities due to Covid-19 on Tuesday, while 570 more people tested positive pushing the caseload to 5,89,426, the National Health Mission said. The current death rate is 0.96 per cent, it added.

At present, Assam has 5,554 active cases, while a total of 2,16,74,871 samples have been tested for Covid-19 thus far.