Assam labourer stabbed in Meghalaya, out of danger

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 04:14 IST

A labourer from Assam was stabbed in a busy area close to the main market at Iewduh in Meghalaya’s capital on Thursday afternoon, police said, less than a week after clashes between tribals and non-tribals over the amended citizenship law claimed three lives.

Sanidul Islam, (21), a resident of Barpeta district in western Assam, has been admitted to Shillong Civil Hospital with head and abdomen injuries and is reportedly out of danger, a police statement said. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

On Thursday, police escorted about 247 labourers from Assam out of Meghalaya in a bid to prevent any possible attack on them.

“Other labourers, who are still in the state, will be given safe passage over the next few days,” said a senior official at the state secretariat who is closely monitoring the situation.

On Thursday afternoon, three Congress members of Assam legislative assembly (MLAs) met Meghalaya home minister Lahkmen Rymbui seeking assurance from his government for safe passage to all migrant workers from the neighbouring state in light of the prevailing law and order situation in the tribal-dominated state.

“The visiting Assam MLAs expressed a common concern such as restoration of peace and normalcy in the state and the region,” said Congress leader Mukul Sangma and leader of opposition in state assembly, after the meeting his party lawmakers from Assam.

However, the police said the situation was normal and internet service in the five districts of the eastern part of the state was restored on Thursday afternoon after five days.

Curfew has been relaxed for certain periods in different parts of Shillong by the district administration, officials said.

Two persons were killed in the violence that erupted after Khasi Students Union (KSU) member Lurshai Hynniewta was killed by a mob during a protest rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and seeking implementation of the inner line permit (ILP) system in Ichamati in Meghalaya last Friday.

Eight people have been arrested in connection with the attack, police said.