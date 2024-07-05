Assam man running slaughterhouse hurt in police firing; cops say he attacked first

Silchar: A 30-year-old man in Assam’s Hojai district, accused of running an illegal slaughterhouse from his house, attacked a police team with a sharp-edged weapon, prompting the police personnel to open fire and injuring him on Friday, police said. (Representative Photo)

Hojai superintendent of police (SP) Saurabh Gupta said the incident took place early on Friday when a police team carried out a search operation on complaints of illegal cow slaughter in the Doboka area. At one house, the police team found a thousand cattle and evidence of cow slaughter.

The suspect, Zakir Hussain, “attacked us with a large sharp-edged weapon, and in self-defence, our officials used guns,” said Gupta. Hussain sustained a bullet injury.

The Hojai district police chief said that they arrested seven people, including Hussain, in this case under the Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021, for running an illegal cow-slaughtering house.

A police officer said the suspects were running a large illegal cow-slaughtering in the house located near a Hindu crematorium and place of worship. “As per the law, one cannot sell beef within a five-kilometre from a place of worship, so it was illegal,” the officer added .

Police said that Hussain was taken to a local government hospital, and after initial treatment, he was shifted to Nagaon Civil Hospital.

Gupta said the six suspects were being questioned. The seventh, Hussain, will be interrogated after he is discharged from the hospital where he is undergoing treatment for his injury.