Assam Matric Result 2025 tomorrow? Here's what an official said

A section of the media reported on Wednesday that the Assam High School Leaving Certificate examination 2025 (HSLC, popularly known as the Matric exam in the state) results will be announced on Thursday, April 10. Assam Matric Result 2025 tomorrow? Here's what we know(Vipin Kumar)

Hindustan Times Digital contacted a senior board official for an update regarding the result date, but he refused to confirm or deny that the result would be announced on Thursday. He said the board would release a notification before the results declaration.

The official said that the board shares prior information about the result date and time and the list of websites that will host the results. Students and their parents are advised to regularly check the board's official website and the social media pages of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Education Minister Ranoj Pegu for confirmation about the result date and time.

Also read: CBSE 10th Result 2025 News: Board exam didn't go well? Here's what you can do next

How to check Assam HSLC or Matric result 2025 when declared?

Open the official result website, which will be mentioned in the notification. Open the HSLC/Matric or Class 10th result link. Enter your login details and submit. Check and download the result.

Also read: AP Inter Result News 2025 Live Updates: Where, how to check BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year results when out

The Assam government last year merged the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) into Assam State School Education Board, in line with recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) was formed under the Assam State School Education Board Act, 2024 and came into existence on September 13, 2024, with the taking of oath by Chairman R C Jain, Vice-Chairman Rukma Gohain Baruah and other members.

Now, SEBA is known as ASSEB Division 1, and AHSEC is ASSEB Division 2.

The ASSEB website reads that it will be modified further to include various changes in due course of time.

Stakeholders should check the official websites of SEBA and AHSEC for updates about information related to these boards.

Also read: PSEB 5th Result 2025 Declared: Punjab Board Class 5 results out, 99.54% students pass- details here