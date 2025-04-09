AP Inter Result News 2025 Live Updates: Where, how to check BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year results when out
AP Inter Result News 2025 Live: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, has not announced the date and time of the declaration of AP Inter Result 2025 yet. The Board will first announce the date and time and then declare the BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year results on that date.
When released, students will get their results at bieap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in. In addition, the Hindustan Times (HT) Portal will also host AP Inter results 2025.
To check the results on HT Portal, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of HT Education page.
2. Click on board exam link available on the page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Andhra Pradesh Board.
4. Again a new page will open where AP Inter 1st year and AP Inter 2nd year result link will be available.
5. Click on the link and enter the required details.
6. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
7. Check the result and download the page.
This year, BIEAP held the IPE exams in March. The first-year exams started on March 1 while the second-year exams started on March 3, 2025. The first-year exam ended on March 19 and second-year exam ended on March 20, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
AP Inter Result News 2025 Live: Result to be announced via press conference
AP Inter Result News 2025 Live: Announcement of date and time before results
AP Inter Result News 2025 Live: How to check results?
Go to the BIEAP official website.
Open the IPE 1st or 2nd year result link, as required.
Enter your login details.
Submit and check your result.
AP Inter Result News 2025 Live: Official websites to check
AP Inter Result News 2025 Live: Register on HT Portal
AP Inter Result News 2025 Live: Students can pre-register for AP Inter results on HT Education page. Those who do will get an update on their phones when the results are available on the HT Portal.
AP Inter Result News 2025 Live: Check results on HT Portal when out
AP Inter Result News 2025 Live: Last 5 years result dates
AP Inter Result News 2025 Live: These were the AP Inter result dates in the last five years:
2024: April 12
2023: April 26
2022: June 22
2021: July 23
2020: June 12.
AP Inter Result News 2025 Live: Check past trends
AP Inter Result News 2025 Live: When was 1st and 2nd year exams held?
AP Inter Result News 2025 Live: Where to check BIEAP results?
AP Inter Result News 2025 Live: Date and time not announced
