AP Inter Result News 2025 Live Updates: Where, how to check BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year results when out

AP Inter Result News 2025 Live: Where, how to check BIEAP Inter results when out

AP Inter Result News 2025 Live: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, has not announced the date and time of the declaration of AP Inter Result 2025 yet. The Board will first announce the date and time and then declare the BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year results on that date....Read More

When released, students will get their results at bieap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in. In addition, the Hindustan Times (HT) Portal will also host AP Inter results 2025.

To check the results on HT Portal, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of HT Education page.

2. Click on board exam link available on the page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Andhra Pradesh Board.

4. Again a new page will open where AP Inter 1st year and AP Inter 2nd year result link will be available.

5. Click on the link and enter the required details.

6. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

7. Check the result and download the page.

This year, BIEAP held the IPE exams in March. The first-year exams started on March 1 while the second-year exams started on March 3, 2025. The first-year exam ended on March 19 and second-year exam ended on March 20, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.