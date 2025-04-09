PSEB 5th Result 2025 Declared: Punjab Board Class 5 results out, 99.54% students pass- details here

The Punjab government has declared PSEB 5th Result 2025. A total of 300575 students appeared for the Class 5 examination, out of which 299204 candidates passed. The overall pass percentage is 99.54%. 1710 candidates were held. PSEB 5th Result 2025 declared, 99.54% students pass- check details here (Getty Images)

As per the press notice, 158018 candidates have appeared for the exam, of which 157206 have been promoted. The overall boys' pass percentage is 99.48%. Similarly, 142481 girls have appeared for the examination, of which 141844 girls have passed. The girls' pass percentage is 99.55%.

A total of 2927 CWSN students appeared for the exam out of which 2896 students have passed the exam. The overall pass percentage of CWSN is 98.94%.

Out of the total number of students, 1755 boys appeared for the exam, out of which 1741 boys were promoted. The overall boys' pass percentage is 99.20%. A total of 1169 girls appeared for the exam, out of which 1153 passed. The pass percentage of girls is 98.63%.

This year no toppers list has been issued as many students have scored 500/500 in Class 5 results.

Meanwhile, Punjab Board Class 8 results were announced on April 4. A total of 290471 candidates appeared for the exam, out of which 282627 candidates passed. The pass percentage of boys is 96.49%, and that of girls is 98.19%.

Puneet Verma has topped the exam followed by Navjot Kaur in second spot and Navjot Kaur in third place. As per the rules of the Punjab School Education Board, the younger examinee is given a higher rank in merit after securing equal marks. For more related details candidates can check the official website of PSEB.