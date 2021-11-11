Home / India News / Assam: Nine killed as speeding truck rams into three-wheeler in Karimganj
india news

Assam: Nine killed as speeding truck rams into three-wheeler in Karimganj

They were returning from a ghat where Chhath Puja festivities were being marked when the deadly collision took place in the Baithakhal area on NH 8 at around 7.30am, the police said
The site in Karimganj, Assam, where nine Chhath Puja pilgrims were killed as a truck rammed into a three-wheeler. (HT photo)
The site in Karimganj, Assam, where nine Chhath Puja pilgrims were killed as a truck rammed into a three-wheeler. (HT photo)
Updated on Nov 11, 2021 12:07 PM IST
Copy Link
By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha

Nine persons died in a road accident in Assam’s Karimganj district on Thursday morning when a speeding truck rammed into a three-wheeler they were travelling in, according to police officials.

They were returning from a ghat where Chhath Puja festivities were being marked when the deadly collision took place in the Baithakhal area on NH 8 at around 7.30am, the police said.

Police were trying to trace the driver of the truck, who fled the scene after the collision.

According to Patharkandi police, the deceased were identified as Duja Bai Panika, Salu Bai Panika, Garuv Das Panika, Shambhu Das Panika, Lalon Guswami, Puja Gorh, Deb Gorh, Sanu Ree and Manglae Karmakar.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma offered his condolences and asked the police to trace the driver of the truck.

Also Read: 12 burnt to death after road crash in Rajasthan

“I deeply mourn the tragic deaths of nine persons in an accident at Baitakhal, Patharkhandi this morning (Thursday). One injured [person] is in hospital. Assam police are trying to trace the driver of the truck who fled the scene after hitting the auto [rickshaw]. Condolences,” he tweeted.

Superintendent of police of Karimganj district, Padmanabh Baruah and his team, rushed to the spot after the accident. Baruah said the bodies had been taken away from the road and one person who was critically injured had been hospitalised.

Patharkandi MLA Krishnendu Paul extended his condolences following the tragedy. “Came to know about a pathetic road accident that happened at Baithakhai, Patharkandi, where nine persons died on spot… As per current information, they were pilgrims returning from a Chhath Puja ghat,” he wrote on social media.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 11, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out