‘Assam OSAT miles ahead of Gujarat fab’: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in his state is “miles ahead” of the semiconductor fabrication unit in Gujarat. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Jagiroad facility will start manufacturing chips by the end of FY26. (ANI)

The CM was speaking at the Assam Electronics Round Table 2025, organised by Invest India in New Delhi on Monday.

The OSAT facility at Jagiroad in Assam, set up by Tata, will start manufacturing chips by the end of the current financial year, 2025-26, Sarma said, adding that once operational, the plant will produce 48 million chip units a day.

“Tata has signed two projects together, one in Gujarat and the other in Assam. Today if you compare the development of both the projects, I think Assam is miles ahead and is in very advanced stages,” the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

In Gujarat’s Dholera, Tata is establishing a fabrication unit, partnering with Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC). Both facilities are set up under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM).

The Jagiroad facility will serve domestic and global markets, supplying chips for India’s auto and mobile sectors as well as Tata’s international partners, he said.

“India is importing chips and we are spending foreign reserves… With 48 million chips being produced daily at the OSAT facility in Jagiroad, it is expected that the chips will be exported,” he said.

To ensure a steady supply of skilled talent for its electronics push, the Assam government allotted land to NIELIT and announced the development of Assam Skill University with a ₹1,000 crore Asian Development Bank loan. An IIM near Guwahati is also awaiting clearance, while Singapore has set up the Northeast Skilling Institute in the city.

To support the OSAT facility, the Assam government notified the 216-acre Ratan Tata Electronics City in Jagiroad, which will have hostels, schools, a hospital, government offices, a skill centre, a golf course and even a five-star hotel.

The Assam government has set aside ₹25,000 crore for the next 3-4 years for PLI schemes such as the top-up Assam electronics components manufacturing scheme. Of this, about ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 crore has been set aside for Tata projects.