Assam Police arrest news channel employee for Facebook post threatening CM

In a Facebook post, the arrested man claimed he would have shot Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal if he had a pistol.

india Updated: Oct 24, 2019 23:40 IST
Sadiq Naqvi
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was the target of the ire of an employee of a regional news channel .
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was the target of the ire of an employee of a regional news channel .(PTI)
         

Assam Police on Thursday arrested a 29-year-old man, employed with a regional news channel for a social media post where he allegedly threatened to kill Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, officials said.

Prateek Thube, Superintendent of Police, Baksa said, “29-year-old Maniruddin Rahman was arrested today (Thursday) after information of a social media post where he is threatening the chief minister.”

Police said Rahman operated a Facebook profile in the name of Surajit Harsh. The Facebook post which led to the police case was written in Assamese and police said it was abusive and threatening with Rahman claiming that he would have shot Sonowal if he had a pistol.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar said the city police came across Rahman’s Facebook post on Wednesday and found out he was from Baksa district.

Rahman has been arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 294 (obscene words and acts), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings…) 506 (criminal intimidation) and section 67 of the IT Act.

Police officials said Rahman is employed with Assam Talks, a regional news channel where he is associated with its programmes control room.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 23:40 IST

