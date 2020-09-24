e-paper
Assam Police probing role of former IPS officer in question paper leak

Assam Police probing role of former IPS officer in question paper leak

Police teams have raided five hotels in Guwahati reportedly owned by retired deputy inspector general (DIG) of Assam Police PK Dutta as well at his residence in the city.

Sep 24, 2020
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
An Assam Police Parade. (Source: assampolice.gov.in)
An Assam Police Parade. (Source: assampolice.gov.in)
         

Police in Assam are probing the role of a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer for his alleged involvement in leaking question paper for a written examination for the post of sub-inspectors (SIs).

The examination to recruit 587 SIs was cancelled in 154 exam centres across the state on September 20 after the question paper was leaked and was found circulating on Whatsapp. Nearly 64,000 applicants were scheduled to appear for the examination.

Immediately after the matter came to light, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who holds the home portfolio, directed the police to conduct a detailed inquiry and nab the culprits responsible for the leak.

The criminal investigation department (CID) of police has lodged an FIR and is investigating.

On Wednesday, police teams conducted raids at five hotels in Guwahati reportedly owned by retired deputy inspector general (DIG) of Assam Police PK Dutta as well at his residence at Hengrabari area of the city.

The raids continued on Thursday as well.

It is alleged that Dutta, who is absconding with his family, had some role in the leaking of question paper as well in conducting a secret exam for nearly 100 applicants at two separate places in Guwahati a day ahead of the actual exam.

Police are also investigating the roles of a senior Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) functionary and a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader as well for their roles in the question paper leak. Both parties are part of the ruling coalition in Assam.

“No one involved in this conspiracy will be spared and exemplary punishment will be meted out. My instructions to the police have been clear - nab the culprits and ensure a free and fair recruitment process,” Chief Minister Sonowal told journalists on Thursday.

Till Wednesday, the CID had arrested three persons for their involvement in the question paper leak. Several other persons have been picked up for questioning and more arrests are expected.

The written exam, which was cancelled following the question paper leak, will be held next month.

