Assam: Police SI, two constables suspended for allegedly assaulting youth

The sub-inspector (SI) identified as Pranjal Phukan of the Lekhapani Police Station allegedly stopped the youth who was driving his car and thrashed him.

“He was not in uniform and was accompanied by two others, who addressed themselves as police. They stopped the vehicle and assaulted the youth, who is a student,” the family members of the victim said.

The family members lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the SI and two other constables and also requested a criminal case against the three policemen, said a senior police official.

After the video went viral on social media, the official X handle of Assam police responded to a post and asked Tinsukia Police to intervene.

Assam Director General of Police (DGP), Gyanendra Pratap Singh, on Thursday afternoon issued an order to suspend the police personnel involved in the alleged incident.

“Assam Police department does not allow unlawful use of force on civilians by any of the police personnel…As police personnel all of us have to show a higher degree of restraint even under provocation, if any”, the DGP said.

The superintendent of police (SP), Tinsukia, Gaurav Avijit Dilip, said that the alleged incident took place around 11pm on Wednesday at Lekhapani and following orders from the DGP, they have suspended SI Phukan and two constables of the 2nd Assam Police Battalion, who were allegedly involved in the incident.

“We have registered a criminal case against them and the victim is going through medical checkups. Once the report comes, we’ll know what kind of assaults he went through. Appropriate sections will be added after that,” SP said.

“Though the officials were not on duty, they were under the jurisdiction of the police station they used to work at, so this was part of a misuse of the power given to them by the department,” he added.

However, the accused SI claimed that the youth first broke the law and later used derogatory remarks against the department which provoked him.

Senior police officials said they are investigating the matter. “We have recorded statements of both sides and further investigation is going on,” said an officer.