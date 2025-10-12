Assam porter rescued after being lost in Arunachal mountains for 22 days

ITANAGAR: A porter from Assam, who had been missing for more than 20 days in the remote mountains of Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district, was rescued on October 10 as another porter spotted him lying unconscious and alerted the authorities, officials said. The man had disappeared on September 20 while returning from a porter assignment on the strategic Panggo–Jorging hilly jungle track near the Line of Actual Control.

Upper Siang deputy commissioner Talo Jerang said Taye was part of a group of 12 porters who had reached Tuting on September 16 to carry cement from Panggo village to Jorging—an arduous 82-km journey through steep and inaccessible terrain that typically takes a week on foot. Porters cover only about 2 km per hour through the thick jungle and steep inclines, each carrying 20–25 kg of load.

“The group, accompanied by a local contractor, reached the second camp on September 19. Unable to cope with the harsh terrain, they decided to turn back to the first camp the next day. Taye went missing during this return trek,” Jerang said. A missing report was filed at Tuting police station on September 23.

On October 10, another porter spotted Taye lying unconscious near the second camp and alerted the authorities. A 60-member rescue team comprising police, Army personnel, gaon buras, villagers, medical staff and members of the Jering Matkir Society (JMS) was immediately mobilised.

“The JMS members joined the operation since Taye’s clan in Assam shares fraternal ties with the society,” Jerang added.

Taye was given intravenous fluids and kept near firewood to revive his body temperature before being shifted to the Community Health Centre in Tuting for treatment.

The incident occurred along a stretch of the Panggo–Jorging defence road—a crucial NHIDCL project aimed at improving connectivity to the LAC under the Migging circle. Jerang had inspected the road on September 14.

The 82-km road project is being executed in two phases, with work on the 40-km Phase I already underway. Officials said such strategic roads not only bolster national security but also improve connectivity and livelihood opportunities for remote border communities.