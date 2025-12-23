Diphu/Guwahati, Protestors on Tuesday called off their hunger strike demanding eviction of encroachers from tribal belt areas in Karbi Anglong district following talks with Assam minister Ranoj Pegu, a day after the residence of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council chief was set on fire by agitators. Assam: Protestors demanding eviction of encroachers from tribal belt areas call off hunger strike

The agitators, belonging to several political and social organisations, have been on a hunger strike for the last 12 days, demanding the eviction of illegal settlers.

The protesters set ablaze two motorcycles in the Kheroni area of the district on Tuesday, but there was no report of any other incident of violence since Monday night, officials said.

Pegu held talks with protestors, and they called off their hunger strike following assurances from the government that tripartite talks will be held on the issue soon.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be present in the meeting, Pegu said.

On Monday, four people were injured in police firing on protestors who went on a rampage, setting ablaze the residence of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council chief executive member Tuliram Ronghang and around 15 shops in Kheroni Bazaar.

The protestors also attempted to attack the police station in Kheroni on Monday, but it was foiled by security forces.

Prohibitory was still in force in Karbi Anglong and in neighbouring West Karbi Anglong district.

Night curfew was also imposed in Karbi Anglong district with restrictions on the movement of any person or groups and private vehicles throughout the district from 5 pm to 6 am.

Pegu arrived at Kheroni on Monday night to review the situation. DGP Harmeet Singh also rushed to Karbi Anglong and visited the affected areas, and reviewed the prevailing situation.

Pegu said that additional forces have been rushed to the area from neighbouring districts and the ''situation is under control''.

''A section of the people are angry that the encroachers are settling on PGR and VGR land, and there was an attempt to evict them last year, but a petition was filed in the Gauhati High Court, which passed an interim order staying the eviction process'', he said.

The matter can be resolved only through dialogue, and, ''We are holding discussions with both protestors and the encroachers'', Pegu added.

The chief minister had said on Monday night that rumours began circulating that three protestors who were on hunger strike had been arrested, and they became agitated.

"No one has been arrested, but they were taken for treatment to Guwahati as their health deteriorated," he said.

Sarma said that he was in touch with the district officials and leaders of the organisations protesting. ''We hope to bring the situation under control by tonight," he added.

The protestors are demanding the eviction of encroachers, who mostly hail from Bihat, from Professional Grazing Reserve and Village Grazing Reserve lands in the two districts.

The police allegedly tried to remove the protesters forcibly in the Kheroni area of Karbi Anglong, following which a clash ensued.

The protestors also alleged that the police had arrested three persons who were on hunger strike, but KAAC chief Tuliram Ronghang later told reporters that they were admitted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital.

As news of the clash spread, a group of protesters set ablaze the old residence of KAAC's CEM in Donkamokam, following which the security forces opened fire, in which three agitators and a policeman were injured, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.