e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Assam records biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases; tally rises to 259

Assam records biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases; tally rises to 259

Assam now has 198 active cases, while 54 people have been discharged from hospitals after being cured. The state has recorded four fatalities due to the contagion.

india Updated: May 23, 2020 03:16 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Guwahati
A bus operator sprays disinfectant on a bus which will carry passengers to Assam during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in Kolkata.
A bus operator sprays disinfectant on a bus which will carry passengers to Assam during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in Kolkata. (PTI File Photo )
         

Assam witnessed the biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases with 49 people testing positive on Friday, taking the infection tally to 259, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Out of the fresh cases, at least 46 were reported from different quarantine centers and hospitals in Guwahati, Tezpur, Jorhat and Silchar, he said in a series of tweets. “Alert, three more #COVID19 + cases detected, one each from Nagaon, Sivasagar and Tinsukia,” he said.

“In the biggest one-time spike in cases, 26 cases are confirmed #COVID19 +. They are all from Sarusajai Quarantine Centre,” the minister said in a tweet in the evening.

Earlier in the day, Sarma said 20 more people had tested positive.

Out of these, seven are from Cachar district, six from Sonitpur, two from Sivasagar, and one each from Hailakandi, Dhakuakhana and Udalguri, he said.

The remaining two patients had already been admitted to Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) in Guwahati and Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH), he said.

Assam now has 198 active cases, while 54 people have been discharged from hospitals after being cured. The state has recorded four fatalities due to the contagion.

During the day, Sarma inaugurated an intensive care unit (ICU) dedicated for Covid-19 patients at Nagaon Civil Hospital.

Talking to reporters, he said the state government will ensure strict implementation of the seven days each of home and institutional quarantine process.

“During home quarantine... nobody will be able to leave the premises during the period. We will give them Rs 2,000 worth of food items. We have formed a village-level committee to monitor this,” the minister said.

Sarma said a non-bailable criminal case will be filed against people who refuse to follow the instructions.

To screen people arriving from other states, the Assam government has set up five zonal screening camps besides the ones existing at the district headquarter and local levels.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In