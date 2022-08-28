Assam recruitment exam for Grade III & IV: Internet blackout likely in several areas today, section 144 imposed

Several districts in Assam are set to face an internet blackout on Sunday as lakhs of candidates appear for the second phase of the ongoing massive recruitment drive to fill vacancies across departments in the state government. To ensure there is no scope of misusing technology to cheat in the exam, the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government decided to snap internet lines for the duration of the examinations.

Section 144 of CrPC has also been imposed in some places where the exams are being held and tight security arrangements are in place in every examination centre.

This is the second phase of the recruitment drive. Candidates who applied for Class-III positions are appearing for the test today. The first phase was held on August 21.

The third and last phase of the Assam state government recruitment exam is scheduled for September 11.

The Assam government has been much stricter this time as fortunes for nearly 14 lakh candidates depend on the exam against about 30,000 vacancies. This is also by far the largest recruitment drive in the state.

Ahead of the second phase, CM Sarma held a meeting with various stakeholders to ensure the smooth conduct of the exams. “We are committed to conducting the ongoing massive recruitment drive for Grade III & IV posts in the most transparent manner. In a VC, reviewed preparations for holding exams for Gr-III posts all over the State tomorrow. Best wishes to all the candidates!” he tweeted last evening.

We are committed to conducting the ongoing massive recruitment drive for Grade III & IV posts in the most transparent manner.



In a VC, reviewed preparations for holding exams for Gr-III posts all over the State tomorrow.



Best wishes to all the candidates! pic.twitter.com/nRfs9crb3p — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 27, 2022

Sarma had already directed district collectors and police superintendents to prepare to thwart unscrupulous elements from disrupting the examination process. One sub-inspector level police officer is present at every exam centre, a nodal officer has been put at each of the 25 districts where examinations are going on, while gazetted officers have been assigned to observe the SOPs are properly executed.

Candidates, as well as invigilators, found carrying a mobile phone or any other electronic gadgets into the examination centres will be barred. The centre-in-charge in each examination centre has been given two videographers to tape all relevant happenings in the examination.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON