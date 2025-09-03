Assam Rifles hands over historic hillock to Manipur Art and Culture Dept

IMPHAL: The Assam Rifles in Manipur on Wednesday handed over the historic Canchipur Hillock—also known as Langthabal Hillock—to the state’s Art and Culture Department. The ceremonial handing over was attended by officials and troops from Assam Rifles and representatives of the Manipur Art and Culture Department.

Atop this hillock stands the Langthabal palace complex located on the southern side of Manipur University campus at Canchipur, 7km south of Imphal, once the seat of power for the Manipur kingdom.

Established in 1827 by Maharaja Gambhir Singh following the liberation of Manipur from Burmese occupation, the palace served as the capital until 1844.

The site also houses the Langthabal temple, a centuries-old structure dedicated to traditional Meitei deities, believed to have been patronised during the reign of Maharaja Bhagyachandra Singh in the late 18th century.

Though now in ruins, the temple remains a revered symbol of Manipur’s spiritual heritage, with its Mandap and sanctum still drawing quiet reverence from visitors and historians alike.

Spanning over 22 acres, the palace and temple complex is protected under the Manipur Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1976.

For over four decades, Assam Rifles and the Indian Army maintained a Company Operating Base at this location, upholding both regional stability and the safeguarding of this rich spiritual and cultural legacy.

Recognising the hillock’s immense historical and emotional significance, the Government of Manipur constructed an alternate post on the adjoining elevation, ensuring seamless continuity of security operations while enabling the dignified transfer of the heritage site.

The relocation process began on November 30,2023, marked by the inauguration of the new accommodation for Assam Rifles.

“Today’s ceremonial handing over was attended by officials and troops from Assam Rifles and representatives of the Art and Culture Department,” said a statement of Assam Rifles in Imphal on Wednesday. “The event was not merely an administrative milestone—it was a profound tribute to the traditions, history, and identity of Manipur.”