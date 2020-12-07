e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Assam Rifles, Mizoram Police seize heroin worth Rs 7 lakh

Assam Rifles, Mizoram Police seize heroin worth Rs 7 lakh

The operation was carried out in Zokhawthar-Melbuk area by the Serchhip battalion of Assam Rifles and Champhai district police based on specific information.

india Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 15:58 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Aizawl
One Chinese origin Kenbo bike and an air rifle were seized during the operation and one person was also arrested in connection with the seizure of the heroin valued at Rs 7 lakh in the local market.
One Chinese origin Kenbo bike and an air rifle were seized during the operation and one person was also arrested in connection with the seizure of the heroin valued at Rs 7 lakh in the local market.(PTI (Representative Image))
         

The Assam Rifles and the Mizoram state police in a joint operation have seized 90 gm of heroin and arrested one person in Champhai district, an officer of the paramilitary force said on Monday.

The operation was carried out in Zokhawthar-Melbuk area by the Serchhip battalion of Assam Rifles and Champhai district police based on specific information, he said.

One Chinese origin Kenbo bike and an air rifle were seized during the operation and one person was also arrested in connection with the seizure of the heroin valued at Rs 7 lakh in the local market, he said.

In another operation, Assam Rifles in collaboration with Custom department also recovered huge quantity of areca nuts at Ruantlang area in Champhai district and detained one person on Sunday.

The areca nuts worth Rs 51.52 lakh in the international market were smuggled from Myanmar, the official said.

On November 23, the country oldest paramilitary force also seized two banned Kenbo motorcycle in Champhai and Serchhip and recovered arms, including Bretta pistol.

Besides, the paramilitary forces have also seized 390.4 gm of heroin, smuggled areca nuts worth Rs 76.83 lakh and 5,600 kg (80 bags) of poppy seeds worth Rs 25.20 lakh in Mizoram’s Champhai district recently.

tags
top news
Centre sends advisory for ‘Bharat Bandh’; asks states to tighten security, ensure peace
Centre sends advisory for ‘Bharat Bandh’; asks states to tighten security, ensure peace
India’s imports from China dropped 13%, exports went up by 16% in 2020
India’s imports from China dropped 13%, exports went up by 16% in 2020
Akhilesh Yadav detained outside his house for protesting against farm laws
Akhilesh Yadav detained outside his house for protesting against farm laws
Bengal police use tear gas, water cannon to stop BJP rally in Siliguri; chaos prevails
Bengal police use tear gas, water cannon to stop BJP rally in Siliguri; chaos prevails
‘Let Rajinikanth reveal his political policy’: DMK chief Stalin
‘Let Rajinikanth reveal his political policy’: DMK chief Stalin
Farmers’ protest: Bharat Bandh to begin at 11am, say farmers
Farmers’ protest: Bharat Bandh to begin at 11am, say farmers
‘BJP govt should withdraw farm laws or quit’: Mamata Banerjee
‘BJP govt should withdraw farm laws or quit’: Mamata Banerjee
PM Modi’s ‘vocal for local tourism’ push at Agra metro project inauguration
PM Modi’s ‘vocal for local tourism’ push at Agra metro project inauguration
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In