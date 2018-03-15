Assam Rifles recovers brown sugar, WY tablets worth over Rs 11 crore in Manipur

Assam Rifles personnel apprehended an alleged drug peddler with brown sugar and WY (World is Yours) tablets worth over Rs 11 crore in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on Tuesday in one of the biggest recoveries of contraband drugs in the recent times.

The paramilitary force in a press release said the recovery was made from a Tata Sumo (TR01-U-0250) at a check post at Tengnoupal around 6pm after the vehicle was stopped by the 12 Assam Rifles based on specific inputs.

“On through checking of the vehicle, 138 packets of brown sugar weighing 1.865 kgs and 450 packets containing 90,000 WY tablets were found,” PRO Assam Rifles (South) said in the release issued on Wednesday evening.

Sources said the market value of the recovered contraband would be approximately Rs 11.96 crore.

Tengnoupal is a picturesque hill station located about 70 km south of Imphal along Imphal-Moreh sector bordering Myanmar.

The Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) officials in Imphal made the formal seizure of the recovered drugs under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, sources said.

The accused Paokholen Baite (21) of Tuipi Lokchao, Moreh town was produced before the court.

The source of the contraband drug is Moreh (a border commercial town in Manipur) and further destined to other parts of the country through Meghalaya, an official of the NCB said when contacted.

This is the second major seizure of drugs in the area. On March 11, a joint team of the 12 Assam Rifles and Tengnoupal district police apprehended one Ningthoujam Ningol Tombimacha Devi (66) and recovered 356 gms of heroin and 215 grams of brown sugar.