Assam Rifles to relocate bases from Aizawl, says Mizoram CM Zoramthanga
Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga said that Assam Rifles bases in Aizawl would soon be shifted to the outskirts of the city.
Kicking off the campaign for Aizawl Municipal Corporation polls at Ramhlun on Thursday, Zoramthanga said Assam Rifles have been asked to relocate their headquarters from the heart of the city to Zokhawsang within February.
"Officials of Assam Rifles are also willing to shift their battalion headquarters to Zokhawsang and they are preparing for it," he said.
Some of the officials have already shifted to Zokhawsang, around 15 km from the city, he added.
The chief minister said all other forces will also be shifted to other places.
Zoramthanga said that he approached both prime minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah over the matter.
There are three Assam Rifles battalions in Mizoram.
First Assam Rifles is based in Lunglei, Eight in Serchhip and 46 Assam Rifles is camped in Aizawl's Zodin and Khatla areas.
In February 2019, the Union Home Ministry had directed Assam Rifles to shift their bases from Aizawl to Zokhawsang.
