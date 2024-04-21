Assam: SEBA announces its last Class 10 board exam result

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) on Saturday declared the final results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 board examinations, which is also the last examination under SEBA, as the state government has decided to abolish the board. The results were announced through the official website of the Assam Education Department (Representative Photo)

The results were announced through the official website of the Assam Education Department and was shared on X by state education minister Dr Ranoj Pegu. He said the HSLC examination was conducted from February 16 to March 4, 2024. The results were declared within 45 days of completion.

According to him, 4,19,078 students, including 1,87,904 boys, 2,31,164 girls and 10 transgender, students appeared in this year’s examinations. The pass percentage was 75.70. While 6,392 secured distinction, 20,552 secured star marks.

Moreover, 1,05,873 passed with the first division, 1,50,745 passed with the second division and 60,624 students passed with third division marks. 1,93,159 students received letter marks in different subjects.

Anurag Doloi from Jorhat district secured the top rank with 593 out of 600 marks while Jharna Saikia from Biswanath district came second with 590 marks. The third rank was shared by three students – Manash Pratim Saikia from Majuli, Bedanta Choudhury from Barpeta and Devashree Kashyap from Nagaon – all secured 588 marks.

The top three districts that excelled in terms of the pass percentage were Chirang (91.2%), Nalbari (88.1%), and Baksa (86.9%). Meanwhile, at 60.9%, Udalguri district recorded the lowest pass percentage.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the students. “Congratulations to all my young friends who have successfully passed their HSLC exam this year. I wish you all the best for a bright future ahead,” he wrote on X.

The state government in June last year announced that they would abolish both class-10 and class-12 boards in the state and a new board will form a fresh board to conduct the high school final examination.

The decision was taken following New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, according to the chief minister. Sarma conducted a review meeting with the Elementary & Secondary Education Department in Guwahati on June 5 and took several decisions regarding the state’s education system.

The official X handle of Assam CM on June 5, stated, “Class 12 to be the statewide board level examination. Examination of Class 10 to be conducted by school authorities, post which students can directly transition into Class 11. The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) to be merged for administrative efficiency.”

As per the official statement, the merger is to ensure a cohesive approach to education at the secondary and higher secondary levels. Nobody will lose their job due to the merger.

The CMO Assam further wrote, “Assam is one of the first states to implement the NEP and rationalize the education sector under the leadership of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Merger is to ensure a cohesive approach to education in the secondary and higher secondary level. Nobody will lose their job due to the merger.”