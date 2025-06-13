Assam: Shoot-at-sight order at night issued amid ongoing communal tension in Dhubri

Guwahati: The Assam government has issued ‘shoot-at-sight’ orders at night in Dhubri town amid ongoing communal tension over the alleged throwing of meat near a Hindu temple. Following the alleged discovery of meat and mob attacks on roadside vendors and e-rickshaw drivers at two places, the Dhubri district administration had imposed prohibitory orders (Hindustan Times/ Representative photo)

“A communal group is active in Dhubri to disturb peace. I have issued shoot-at-sight orders at night. If someone throws stones and police have doubts about their actions, they will shoot,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

Communal tension flared in Dhubri on Sunday after the head of a cattle was allegedly found at a Hanuman temple, a day after Eid-al-Adha. The Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed in the town to maintain law and order.

“I visited Dhubri and directed law enforcement officers to follow zero tolerance against elements who desecrate our temples, naamghars (prayer halls), and sacred spaces. The incident of throwing beef at the town’s Hanuman Mandir should have never happened, and those involved won’t be spared,” Sarma posted on X.

Following the alleged discovery of meat and mob attacks on roadside vendors and e-rickshaw drivers at two places, the Dhubri district administration had imposed prohibitory orders. Protests were held on Monday.

“We are fully committed to ensure enforcement of law and order in the district and defeat all communal forces. A new beef mafia has emerged in Dhubri which procured thousands of animals just ahead of Eid. Investigation is underway and the perpetrators will be put behind bars,” said Sarma.

The CM said that the political developments in Bangladesh have given rise to “extremist elements” on social media and on the ground. “The incidents at Dhubri are deplorable and despicable. The head of a cattle was placed at a Hanuman temple in Dhubri on day one. Even after the constitution of a peace committee in the area, another cattle head was placed at the same temple,” he said.

“Some people are trying to weaponise cattle. Some people think that if we place cattle meat at a particular place repeatedly, the Hindu residents of the area will be forced to leave the area,” Sarma added.