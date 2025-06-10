Prohibitory orders imposed in Assam's Dhubri after 'breach of peace' amid communal tensions

Prohibitory orders were imposed in Assam's Dhubri town following communal tensions, officials said. Demonstrations were held in the town on Monday to protest the alleged throwing of meat near a temple. Police had to use tear gas shells to bring the situation under control, they said. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said a number of cattle were allegedly slaughtered illegally at several places on Eid.(ANI )

Issuing an order under section 163 of BNSS, District Magistrate Dibakar Nath on Monday said the restrictions shall come into force with immediate effect and remain in force until further order. "It has been brought to my notice that there is a likelihood of breach of peace and public tranquillity in the areas falling under the jurisdiction of Dhubri Police Station due to communal tension, riot risk, violent protests, etc," he said.

Accordingly, he ordered all shops and markets in the Dhubri town area to remain closed and prohibited the assembly of five or more people in any public places. Organising any rally, procession, meeting, or demonstration has also been strictly prohibited, the order mentioned.

It exempted the movements of emergency services from the purview of the restrictions, it said. "As the circumstances of the situation do not admit service of notice in due time, this order is passed ex-parte," it added.

While speaking to reporters, Nath said, “I appeal to everyone to maintain peace, and there is no need to panic and get emotional. All must stay indoors and respect each other.” A suspected cow head was found near a temple on Sunday, another officer said.

Protesting it, a mob attacked vegetable vendors and e-rickshaw drivers near Dhubri Magistrate Colony and New Market, he said. Nath said that sufficient forces have been mobilised from both state and central agencies, and they have been deployed across the town.

Asked if curfew will be imposed, he said, “There will be no curfew, but a kind of semi-curfew will be there. All shops and markets will be closed. I request all not to pay heed to rumours, and one community must respect the other.” The district administration held meetings between the Hindu and Muslim communities on Sunday and requested both sides to maintain peace.

"During today's protest, we lobbed tear gas shells at one place. No one was injured," Nath said without sharing further details. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said a number of cattle were allegedly slaughtered illegally at several places on Eid, on Saturday, and parts of the meat were thrown at multiple locations across the state. He said the police arrested 16 people from different places.