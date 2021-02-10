Assam to discontinue mandatory Covid-19 tests at airports, railway, land routes from March 1
Assam government has decided to discontinue mandatory Covid-19 testing at airports, railway stations and land routes from March 1, 2021 following a decline in new positive cases, state Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.
"In view of the rapidly declining cases of #COVID19 & given that vaccination is in full swing, GoA has decided to discontinue mandatory testing at rly stations, land routes & airports from March 1, 2021," he tweeted.
It is, however, expected that people will adhere to "Covid appropriate behaviour", he added. Asssm has so far vaccinated 1,08,512 health workers in the state and the number of Covid-19 tests conducted has reached 66,03,122, the state health department said.
The state has been reporting a decline in cases since December with the total cases reaching 2,17,256, it said. The number of deaths has also come down considerably with most days reporting no or single death.
The number of deaths due to the contagion in the state is 1086 with the current death rate being 0.50 per cent. A total 1347 Covid-19 positive patients have died for other reasons.
The number of active patients currently in the state is 333 while the total recovered patients is 2,14,490, it said. The current recovery rate in the state is 98.73 per cent and three migrated out of the state, it added.
