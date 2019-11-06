Assam to release over 50 foreigners kept in detention

india

The Assam Police announced on Tuesday the release of 56 of the over 300 foreigners, staying in the state detention centres for more than three years, an official said.

“We have received sanction to release 56 people who have been declared foreigners. They belong to 11 districts. We are instructing the district SPs (superintendents of police) to complete the formalities,” said Mukul Saikia, superintendent of police, Border Organisation of the Assam Police.

In May, the Supreme Court ordered that illegal foreigners in Assam who have completed more than three years in detention may be released after they provide biometric details in a database. “Not just the addresses of detainees, we verified the addresses of those who provided sureties for their release,” said a Border Organisation official, adding that some applications were pending and will be expedited.