Assam-Mizoram border clash: Himanta Sarma meets injured cops, adjournment notice in Lok Sabha

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday paid tributes to the policemen who lost their lives in clash along the Mizoram border. He also visited Silchar Medical College and Hospital to meet those who were injured in Monday's clashes.

Five Assam Police personnel lost their lives after an exchange of fire during the clashes and 50 others were injured.

"Visited SMCH to meet injured police officials & directed doctors to ensure best treatment to them. Asked to send seriously injured personnel for higher level treatment by air ambulance on priority," Sarma tweeted after his visit to the hospital.

Here are the latest developments on the issue:

Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the border clash. "Some media reports say LMG was used (during the Assam-Mizoram border clash yesterday). Are we in our country or on the borders of the country? We demand an enquiry into this incident," news agency ANI quoted Gogoi as saying.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Kuldiep Singh will chair an internal meeting with senior officials of the 3.5 lakh strong force on Tuesday to plan a strategy to maintain peace as well as law and order on the disputed site, according to ANI.

The violence broke out at the Assam-Mizoram border shared by Cachar district's Lailapur (in Assam) and Kolasib district's Vairengte (in Mizoram) around 11.30am om Monday over allegations of encroachment.

Thousands of civilians on either side of the border hurled stones and charged at each other and security personnel with sticks and rods. Visuals showed policemen firing tear-gas shell and air pellets as people torched vehicles and huts.

It was between 4pm and 4.30pm on Monday when two companies of CRPF - one from 119 Battalion in Assam and the other from 225 Battalion in Mizoram - took command to control the crisis following orders from Singh who got orders from home secretary under the direct supervision of home minister Amit Shah.

A rare war of words ensued between Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga and Himanta Biswa Sarma after the clash forcing Shah to intervene.

A clipping shared by Zoramthanga on Twitter showed police trying to stop a clash among men armed with sticks.

In reply, Sarma shared a clipping and said a superintendent of police from Mizoram was asking Assam's officials to withdraw from their post, failing which civilians from the neighbouring state would not stop the violence. He too sought immediate intervention of Shah and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The Assam Police, meanwhile, said in its reply to the tweet that miscreants from Mizoram were indulging in stone-pelting and attacking Assam government officials stationed at Lailapur to protect Assam's land from encroachment.

Expressing shock over the border clash, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee said on Tuesday that such unremitting incidents under the BJP's watch have invited the death of democracy in India.