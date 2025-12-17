Assam’s Cachar district imposes night curfew in 1-km belt of Indo-Bangladesh border

SILCHAR: The Cachar district administration in Assam has imposed a series of prohibitory restrictions along sensitive stretches of the Indo-Bangladesh border to prevent illegal movement and avert potential threats to law and order, officials said on Tuesday. Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stand guard along the India-Bangladesh border (PTI FILE/Representative Image)

District Magistrate (DM) Mridul Yadav, exercising powers under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), issued the order restricting the movement of people from sunset to sunrise within a one-kilometre belt along the international border in Cachar district.

The administration cited apprehensions over unauthorised cross-border movement and the possible misuse of night hours for unlawful activities.

Focus on riverine routes

As part of the preventive measures, night-time movement on the Surma river and along its high banks within Indian territory has also been prohibited. This reflects heightened vigilance over riverine routes, which are frequently exploited for smuggling and illegal infiltration.

The order also places strict controls on boating and fishing on the Surma. Fishing will be permitted only for local residents for personal consumption, provided they obtain prior permission from the Katigorah Circle Officer. The administration said such permissions will be closely monitored.

Restrictions on essential commodities

In a separate order, the administration has restricted the transportation of essential commodities—including sugar, rice, wheat, edible oil, kerosene, and salt—during night hours within a 5-km belt inside the Cachar district boundary along the Bangladesh border.

Officials said that any relaxation of these restrictions will be granted only after due verification by the supply department for specific purposes, locations, and time periods. The prohibitory orders exempt state and central government employees engaged in official duties to ensure administrative and security functions remain unaffected. The restrictions have come into force with immediate effect and will remain in place for two months unless modified earlier, the DM added.