Assembly by-polls Results LIVE Updates: BJP leading in Hamirpur and Badharghat, LDF ahead in Pala, Cong in Dantewada

Results of byelections to four assembly constituencies - one each in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Tripura - is being held on Friday. Voting for these seats was held on September 23.

The assembly seats where bypolls were held are Pala (Kerala), Hamirpur (UP), Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) and Badharghat (Tripura).

Counting of votes started at 8 am and results are expected later in the day.

In Pala, Dantewada and Badharghat assembly seats, elections were necessitated following the deaths of sitting MLAs KM Mani, Bhima Mandvi and Dilip Sarkar respectively. The disqualification of sitting BJP MLA Ashok Kumar Singh Chandel following his conviction in a murder case necessitated bypolls in Hamirpur.

Here are the live updates:

11 am IST Counting underway in Tripura’s Badharghat assembly bypolls Here are the latest results from Badharghat bypolls after the fourth round of counting: BJP - 13, 868, CPM - 9,799 and Congress - 5, 819 votes. Counting in progress in Badharghat assembly bypolls. ( ANI / Twitter )





10:55 am IST In Badharghat, BJP continues to lead after 3rd round In Tripura’s Badharghat by polls, the BJP candidate continues to be ahead with 3,748 votes after the third round of counting.





10:50 am IST Cong candidate maintains lead after 4th round in Dantewada In Dantewada seat, after fourth round of counting, Congress candidate was leading by 5,000 votes





10: 48 am IST In Pala, five rounds of counting over; 6 rounds remain Five rounds of counting is over in Pala and six more rounds are remaining. LDF’s Mani C Kappan was leading with 17,934 votes, followed by UDF’s Tom Jose with 15,096 votes and NDA’s N Hari a distant third with 5, 264 votes.





10:45 am IST Infighting in Kerala Cong (Mani) may spoil UDF’s chances in Pala In Pala, it appears that infighting in Kerala Congress (Mani) is set to spoil UDF’s chances. Two groups led by Jose K Mani and P J Joseph had openly clashed during campaigning.





10:31 am IST Devati Karma of Cong leading after 3rd round of counting in Dantewada After the third round of counting, Congress’ Devati Karma is leading with 4,278 votes.





10:27 am IST BJP’s Mimi Majumdar Das leading in Tripura’s Badharghat BJP candidate Mimi Majumdar Das is leading by 3,246 votes in Badharghat assembly by polls in Tripura after second round of counting. The other candidates in the fray are Congress’ Ratan Chandra Das and CPI(M)’s Bulti Biswas, a councillor of Agartala Municipal Corporation.





10:14 am IST LDF’s Mani C Kappan maintaining lead in Pala The LDF candidate has been maintaining lead from the beginning itself. Mani C Kappan lead is over 3,000 votes now.





10:05 am IST Ruling Cong and BJP locked in direct fight in Dantewada The bypoll in Dantewada constituency, reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidate, was necessitated following the death of BJP legislator Bhima Mandavi, who was killed in a Maoist attack on April 9 just three days before the parliamentary elections. The ruling Congress and main opposition BJP are locked in a direct fight in this seat affected by Maoist violence.





9:54 am IST BJP’s Yuvraj Singh leading after first round in UP’s Hamirpur In UP’s Hamirpur assembly seat, BJP’s Yuvraj Singh is leading over the Congress candidate Har Deepak Nishad by 300 votes. Samajwadi Party candidate Dr Manoj Kumar Prajapati is in the third place. 51% voters had exercised their franchise, braving incessant rainfall and flood in various areas.





9:50 am IST 13 candidates in fray in Pala The polling percentage in Pala was 72 % though voting was extended to one hour due to heavy rains in the area. There are 13 candidates in the fray.





9:34am IST LDF candidate leading in Pala bypolls In Pala byelction in Kerala, the LDF candidate Mani C Kappan (NCP) is leading over leading over Tom Jose of the Kerala Congress (Mani).





9:25 am IST In Dantewada seat, Congress candidate leading In Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada constituency, the Congress candidate was leading by 1, 800 votes



