Assembly by-polls Results LIVE Updates: BJP leading in Hamirpur and Badharghat, LDF ahead in Pala, Cong in Dantewada
Dantewada, Hamirpur, Badharghat, Pala Assembly by-polls Results LIVE Updates: Voting for byelections to the four assembly seats was held on September 23.
-
11 am IST
Counting underway in Tripura’s Badharghat assembly bypolls
-
10:55 am IST
In Badharghat, BJP continues to lead after 3rd round
-
10:50 am IST
Cong candidate maintains lead after 4th round in Dantewada
-
10: 48 am IST
In Pala, five rounds of counting over; 6 rounds remain
-
10:45 am IST
Infighting in Kerala Cong (Mani) may spoil UDF’s chances in Pala
-
10:31 am IST
Devati Karma of Cong leading after 3rd round of counting in Dantewada
-
10:27 am IST
BJP’s Mimi Majumdar Das leading in Tripura’s Badharghat
-
10:14 am IST
LDF’s Mani C Kappan maintaining lead in Pala
-
10:05 am IST
Ruling Cong and BJP locked in direct fight in Dantewada
-
9:54 am IST
BJP’s Yuvraj Singh leading after first round in UP’s Hamirpur
-
9:50 am IST
13 candidates in fray in Pala
-
9:34am IST
LDF candidate leading in Pala bypolls
-
9:25 am IST
In Dantewada seat, Congress candidate leading
-
9:20 am IST
Three-way contest expected in Pala seat
Results of byelections to four assembly constituencies - one each in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Tripura - is being held on Friday. Voting for these seats was held on September 23.
The assembly seats where bypolls were held are Pala (Kerala), Hamirpur (UP), Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) and Badharghat (Tripura).
Counting of votes started at 8 am and results are expected later in the day.
In Pala, Dantewada and Badharghat assembly seats, elections were necessitated following the deaths of sitting MLAs KM Mani, Bhima Mandvi and Dilip Sarkar respectively. The disqualification of sitting BJP MLA Ashok Kumar Singh Chandel following his conviction in a murder case necessitated bypolls in Hamirpur.
Here are the live updates:
Counting underway in Tripura’s Badharghat assembly bypolls
Here are the latest results from Badharghat bypolls after the fourth round of counting:
BJP - 13, 868, CPM - 9,799 and Congress - 5, 819 votes.
In Badharghat, BJP continues to lead after 3rd round
In Tripura’s Badharghat by polls, the BJP candidate continues to be ahead with 3,748 votes after the third round of counting.
Cong candidate maintains lead after 4th round in Dantewada
In Dantewada seat, after fourth round of counting, Congress candidate was leading by 5,000 votes
In Pala, five rounds of counting over; 6 rounds remain
Five rounds of counting is over in Pala and six more rounds are remaining. LDF’s Mani C Kappan was leading with 17,934 votes, followed by UDF’s Tom Jose with 15,096 votes and NDA’s N Hari a distant third with 5, 264 votes.
Infighting in Kerala Cong (Mani) may spoil UDF’s chances in Pala
In Pala, it appears that infighting in Kerala Congress (Mani) is set to spoil UDF’s chances. Two groups led by Jose K Mani and P J Joseph had openly clashed during campaigning.
Devati Karma of Cong leading after 3rd round of counting in Dantewada
After the third round of counting, Congress’ Devati Karma is leading with 4,278 votes.
BJP’s Mimi Majumdar Das leading in Tripura’s Badharghat
BJP candidate Mimi Majumdar Das is leading by 3,246 votes in Badharghat assembly by polls in Tripura after second round of counting. The other candidates in the fray are Congress’ Ratan Chandra Das and CPI(M)’s Bulti Biswas, a councillor of Agartala Municipal Corporation.
LDF’s Mani C Kappan maintaining lead in Pala
The LDF candidate has been maintaining lead from the beginning itself. Mani C Kappan lead is over 3,000 votes now.
Ruling Cong and BJP locked in direct fight in Dantewada
The bypoll in Dantewada constituency, reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidate, was necessitated following the death of BJP legislator Bhima Mandavi, who was killed in a Maoist attack on April 9 just three days before the parliamentary elections. The ruling Congress and main opposition BJP are locked in a direct fight in this seat affected by Maoist violence.
BJP’s Yuvraj Singh leading after first round in UP’s Hamirpur
In UP’s Hamirpur assembly seat, BJP’s Yuvraj Singh is leading over the Congress candidate Har Deepak Nishad by 300 votes. Samajwadi Party candidate Dr Manoj Kumar Prajapati is in the third place.
51% voters had exercised their franchise, braving incessant rainfall and flood in various areas.
13 candidates in fray in Pala
The polling percentage in Pala was 72 % though voting was extended to one hour due to heavy rains in the area. There are 13 candidates in the fray.
LDF candidate leading in Pala bypolls
In Pala byelction in Kerala, the LDF candidate Mani C Kappan (NCP) is leading over leading over Tom Jose of the Kerala Congress (Mani).
In Dantewada seat, Congress candidate leading
In Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada constituency, the Congress candidate was leading by 1, 800 votes
Three-way contest expected in Pala seat
By-election to Pala constituency was necessitated following the death of Kerala Congress (Mani) leader K M Mani who represented the constituency from 1965 and retained it till his death in April 2019. The seat saw a fierce three cornered contest between Tom Jose (Kerala Congress), Mani C Kappan (NCP) and NDA’s N Hari.