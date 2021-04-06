IND USA
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram casts his vote in Tamil Nadu.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram casts his vote in Tamil Nadu.
Live

Assembly Election 2021: MNM chief Kamal Haasan casts his vote in Chennai

  • Assembly Election 2021 Live Updates: Single round polling begins in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry; Assam and Bengal vote in third phase of assembly elections
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 06, 2021 07:55 AM IST

On the biggest day of election cycle since the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, voting is underway in 475 of the total 824 assembly constituencies across the states of West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and the Union territory of Puducherry on Tuesday. West Bengal, which is voting in its third phase, will have five more rounds of polling. Voting is underway in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry in a single phase for all their assembly seats. In the state of Assam voting is underway for the last of its three-phase polls. The results for all the four states and one Union territory will be announced on May 2.

In the third phase of polling in West Bengal, voting is taking place for 31 seats that are set to witness a tough fight between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In Assam, voting is underway in 40 out of the 126 seats in the final phase and the contest will be between the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress-led Mahajot.

In Tamil Nadu, all the 234 assembly seats are in the fray and the contest is between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance and the incumbent All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). In Kerala, 140 seats witness a fierce fight between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). In Puducherry, voters exercise their franchise for the 30 assembly seats shortly after the Union territory slipped into a political crisis before the elections were announced as the Congress-led government fell due to defections.


  • APR 06, 2021 07:55 AM IST

    Congress' Chidambaram casts vote in Tamil Nadu

    Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram cast his vote in a polling booth Chittal Achi Memorial High School in Kandanur, Sivaganga district. "Our secular progressive alliance is all set for a landslide victory as people of Tamil Nadu want a change," Chidambaram said after casting his vote.

  • APR 06, 2021 07:52 AM IST

    Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan casts his vote in Chennai

  • APR 06, 2021 07:51 AM IST

    'BJP will have an impressive show': 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan after casting his vote in the Kerala assembly elections

    "BJP will have an impressive show this time, there's no doubt about it. I will win from the Palakkad constituency with a big margin. My entry into BJP has given a different image to the party," said 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan after casting his vote in the Kerala assembly elections.

  • APR 06, 2021 07:15 AM IST

    Visuals from a polling booth in Kokrajhar, Assam

  • APR 06, 2021 07:08 AM IST

    Prime Minister Modi urges people to vote in 4 states, 1 UT as polling begins

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to vote as polling began in 4 states, 1 UT on Tuesday. "Elections are taking place in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. I request the people in these places to vote in record numbers, particularly the young voters," he said in a tweet.

  • APR 06, 2021 07:00 AM IST

    'Metro Man' E Sreedharan arrives at a polling station in Kerala's Ponnani

  • APR 06, 2021 06:53 AM IST

    Visuals from inside a polling station in Pinarayi village in the Kannur district

  • APR 06, 2021 06:51 AM IST

    Mock poll underway in polling booth at Abdalpur FP Primary School in Diamond Harbour, South 24 Parganas district

