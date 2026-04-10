Election 2026 LIVE: Phase 1 ends with record turnout; focus shifts to Bengal, Tamil Nadu polls
Election 2026 LIVE: The first phase of the 2026 Assembly election cycle has concluded, with voting completed in Kerala, Puducherry and Assam. According to the ECI, Assam recorded a voter turnout of 85.38 per cent, surpassing its previous high, while Puducherry also set a record with 89.83 per cent.
Election 2026 LIVE: The first phase of the 2026 Assembly election cycle has concluded, with voting completed in Kerala, Puducherry and Assam. Political attention is now at the high-stakes contests ahead in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. According to the ECI, Assam recorded a voter turnout of 85.38 per cent, surpassing its previous high, while Puducherry also set a new record with 89.83 per cent participation. Kerala reported an overall turnout of 78.03 per cent. ...Read More
Notably, female voter participation outpaced male turnout in both Assam and Kerala.
Polling across 296 Assembly constituencies in the three regions was conducted peacefully, with more than 5.31 crore eligible voters taking part.
West Bengal elections 2026
Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. The first phase will cover 152 constituencies, followed by 142 constituencies in the second phase.
PM Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing it of fostering lawlessness and creating a “maha jungle raj.” He cited the Bagtui carnage, in which around 10 women and children were burnt alive in Birbhum district, to underline his criticism.
Tamil Nadu elections 2026
Tamil Nadu will go to polls in a single phase on April 23, with votes to be counted on May 4.
The upcoming elections are set to see a keen contest between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also poised to make his electoral debut, potentially turning the contest into a three-cornered battle.
West Bengal Election LIVE: Amit Shah vows to free Bengal from TMC ‘reign of terror’, to unveil BJP Sankalp Patra in Kolkata
West Bengal Election LIVE: "Bengal, weary of TMC, now seeks change.
Today in Kolkata, I will release BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' on the basis of freeing Bengal from TMC's 'reign of terror'.
Thereafter, I am eager to connect with the brothers and sisters of the state through a public meeting in Debra, West Medinipur, and a roadshow in Kharagpur," said the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on X.
Tamil Nadu Election LIVE: Stalin hits out at opposition, pitches ‘Dravidian Model 2.0’ ahead of Tamil Nadu polls
Tamil Nadu Election LIVE: MK Stalin on Thursday dismissed the opposition, saying they were focused on rhetoric and hoping for his downfall, while his government remained committed to delivering for the people.
Addressing a rally in Maraimalai Nagar, Stalin said: "We removed the AIADMK rule, which pushed Tamil Nadu into a deep pit for 10 years, and with your support, we established the Dravidian Model government as a new dawn for Tamil Nadu. The opposition spends their time talking; we spend our time working."
He added that “Dravidian Model 2.0,” a term used by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for the second term it is seeking, outlines a roadmap for the state’s future.
Targeting Edappadi K Palaniswami, Stalin accused him of engaging in “character assassination” and spreading falsehoods instead of focusing on policy issues.
West Bengal Election LIVE: Yashwant Sinha slams EC, alleges bias towards BJP over ‘ultimatum to TMC’ remark
West Bengal Election LIVE: Yashwant Sinha on Thursday criticised the Election Commission of India over its “ultimatum to Trinamool Congress” remarks, alleging that the statement echoed the stance of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
He also targeted Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of acting like a representative of the ruling party. Speaking to the media, Sinha said one expects the poll body to conduct impartial elections.
"This statement was made by the BJP, as Gyanesh Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner, has effectively become a member of the BJP and is conducting himself like a party functionary. One naturally expects the Election Commission to conduct impartial elections under its aegis," he said.