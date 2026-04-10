Election 2026 LIVE: Phase 1 ends with record turnout; focus shifts to Bengal, Tamil Nadu polls

Notably, female voter participation outpaced male turnout in both Assam and Kerala.

Polling across 296 Assembly constituencies in the three regions was conducted peacefully, with more than 5.31 crore eligible voters taking part.

West Bengal elections 2026

Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. The first phase will cover 152 constituencies, followed by 142 constituencies in the second phase.

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing it of fostering lawlessness and creating a “maha jungle raj.” He cited the Bagtui carnage, in which around 10 women and children were burnt alive in Birbhum district, to underline his criticism.

Tamil Nadu elections 2026

Tamil Nadu will go to polls in a single phase on April 23, with votes to be counted on May 4.

The upcoming elections are set to see a keen contest between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also poised to make his electoral debut, potentially turning the contest into a three-cornered battle.