How to watch, track accurate Assembly Election 2023 vote counting LIVE updates on Election Commission of India website

At 8 am on Sunday, the counting of votes will begin for the recently-held assembly elections to four states – Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana. The counting for Mizoram, on the other hand, has been deferred by a day to Monday.

Where to track accurate ECI results?

For this, one must go to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) official website. Here, you will get minute-to-minute updates for the trends on all 638 assembly constituencies that are at stake at today's counting: 230 (Madhya Pradesh), 199 (Rajasthan), 119 (Telangana) and 90 (Chhattisgarh). The first trends are likely to emerge around 10-11 am.

Mizoram, meanwhile, has 40 assembly segments.

The states polled on…

Chhattisgarh polled in two phases – November 7 and 17 – while Mizoram polled on the same day as Chhattisgarh's first phase. Voting in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana, was conducted on November 17, 25, and 30, respectively.

Why was Mizoram counting deferred?

This was done after representations were made to the ECI in this regard. It was argued that the original counting day falls on a Sunday, and, as Mizoram is a Christian-majority state, people from both rural and urban areas attend church services on Sundays.

What are exit poll projections?

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan saw a direct fight between the two national parties – the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. The BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh, and the Congress has governments in the other two. Pollsters are largely divided on Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, though majority of them have predicted a win for the BJP in both states. The grand old party, meanwhile, is projected to retain Chhattisgarh, despite a late surge from its arch-rival.

Telangana, which came into existence in 2014, is poised for its first non-BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) government, with the Congress projected to win. In Mizoram, meanwhile, regional players are likely to trump the two national parties.

