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Exit Poll results 2026 LIVE updates: Axis My India's Bengal exit polls likely today, Chanakya's forecast also expected

By Shubham Pandey
Apr 30, 2026 08:41:22 am IST

Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Axis My India chief Pradeep Gupta said Bengal predictions weren’t released on Wednesday as voters were hesitant to speak. Most exit polls still project a narrow BJP edge. In Tamil Nadu, the agency sees Vijay’s TVK emerging as the single-largest party.

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Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: TMC will see a tough fight from BJP in Bengal while TVK has been billed as the single-largest part in Tamil Nadu as per MyAxisIndia while majority of pollsters predict a DMK clean sweep in the southern state. (PTI)

Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Most pollsters projected a close contest between the TMC and BJP in West Bengal, but Axis My India chose not to release its forecast. Its chief, Pradeep Gupta, said the decision was driven by a lack of adequate voter responses. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 30 Apr 2026 08:19:58 am

    Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Why Axis My India did not release Bengal predictions yesterday?

    Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Axis My India did not release the exit poll figures for West Bengal following the conclusion of voting on Wednesday. Pradeep Gupta, who is the head of the organisation said it was not possible to put out an exit poll on Bengal on Wednesday as people were hesitant to speak.

    “People in Bengal are hesitant to speak openly, so an exit poll may not be possible. Around 60% of voters did not respond. We will try to reach voters from the second phase on Thursday,” he told TV channels as per Live Mint.

  • Thu, 30 Apr 2026 08:06:31 am

    Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Can actor Vijay spring a surprise?

    Axis My India believes he can. Its Tamil Nadu projections place Vijay’s TVK as the single-largest party, with 98–120 seats, a striking outlier compared to other pollsters like Peoples Pulse, Matrize and P-Marq, which cap TVK’s tally at around 26. The divergence has added intrigue to the May 4 results in the state.

  • Thu, 30 Apr 2026 08:01:35 am

    Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Don’t jump to conclusions on exit polls, says Tamilisai Soundararajan on TN predictions

    Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: As exit polls for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections sparked political reactions, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said that conclusions should not be drawn until official results are declared.

    "The exit polls are not exact. When the exact polls come, we can comment. I don't want to comment on it," she told ANI.

  • Thu, 30 Apr 2026 07:51:47 am

    Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Are exit polls accurate?

    Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Exit polls are not always reliable and have frequently missed the mark in the past, particularly in states with complex social and caste dynamics. In 2021, many got West Bengal wrong, where the TMC secured a sweeping victory. Similar inaccuracies were seen in forecasts for the 2024 general elections.

  • Thu, 30 Apr 2026 07:43:24 am

    Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Most favourite CM candidate in Assam, as per Axis My India?

    According to Axis My India projections, Himanta Biswa Sarma is the most favored candidate for chief minister in Assam with 48 per cent votes.

  • Thu, 30 Apr 2026 07:37:56 am

    Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: DMK-led alliance to return in TN?

    Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: In Tamil Nadu, all but one exit poll predicted that the DMK-led alliance might achieve a majority in the 234-member assembly. AxisMyIndia predicted that actor-turned-politician Vijay could pip both Dravidian majors and end up as the single-largest party – even get a majority – in what could be Tamil Nadu’s first genuinely three-cornered contest in a generation, with the complete collapse of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

  • Thu, 30 Apr 2026 07:25:38 am

    Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: BJP in Bengal could be a reality, say majority of pollsters

    Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: In West Bengal, the most significant of the five regions that went to the polls this cycle, most exit polls predict a narrow BJP majority in the 294-seat assembly, edging out the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

  • Thu, 30 Apr 2026 07:01:14 am

    Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Exit Polls predict BJP surge in Bengal, Assam return; UDF likely in Kerala, DMK ahead in Tamil Nadu

    Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: A clutch of exit polls released on Wednesday suggests a strong showing for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), projecting a historic victory in West Bengal and a third consecutive term in Assam. In Kerala, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is forecast to return to power, while in Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is seen overcoming anti-incumbency to retain its hold on the state.

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