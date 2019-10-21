e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 21, 2019

Assembly elections polling 2019: Rains hit voting in Kerala, Maharashtra

Mumbai, Latur, and some parts of Maharashtra witnessed brief spells of rain. Kerala has seen heavy downpour since morning.

india Updated: Oct 21, 2019 10:33 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Mumbai/Thiruvanathapuram
People brave rains in Latur to come and vote in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.
People brave rains in Latur to come and vote in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. (ANI)
         

Rains hit polling in many areas of Kerala and Maharashtra, where assembly elections and by-polls are being held on Monday, officials said.

Heavy rains disrupted polling in many areas in Kerala, where by-polls are being held on five assembly constituencies.

In Kerala the by-elections are being held in Vattiyoorkavu assembly constituency in Thiruvananthapuram, Konni in Pathanamthitta, Aroor in Alapuzha, Ernakulam and Manjeshwar in Kasaragod.

Four of these seats fell vacant after legislators were elected to Parliament—K Muralidharan from Kozhikode, Adoor Prakash from Attingal, Hibi Eden from Ernakulam—all Congress and the CPI(M)’s lone MP from Alapuzha AM Arif.

The death of Manjeshwar’s sitting MLA Abdul Razak, a Muslim League leader, also made the by-poll necessary.

Polling booths were being shifted at many places as rains continued to lash these areas since last night, according to officials.

Ernakulam, where polling was recorded at less than 5%, was the worst affected as many polling booths were submerged in the rains.

“We are watching the situation,” said state chief electoral officer Tikaram Meena.

In Maharashtra, rains were also reported in many areas including Mumbai as polling in the 288 assembly constituencies started on a peaceful note.

There are 3,237 candidates from several parties besides Independents who are in the fray.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena combine is hoping to return to power for a second consecutive term against the opposition Congress-NCP alliance.

Voting also started for the lone Lok Sabha by-election in Satara where the BJP has put up sitting member of Parliament Udayanraje Bhosale, who is challenged by the NCP’s Shrinivas Patil.

The results will be announced on October 24.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 10:33 IST

tags
top news
Nitin Gadkari predicts ‘record-breaking’ victory for BJP-Shiv Sena alliance
Nitin Gadkari predicts ‘record-breaking’ victory for BJP-Shiv Sena alliance
LIVE| 8.73 % turnout until 9 AM in Haryana Assembly Election
LIVE| 8.73 % turnout until 9 AM in Haryana Assembly Election
Month-old infant killed, 5 injured in fire at children’s hospital in Hyderabad
Month-old infant killed, 5 injured in fire at children’s hospital in Hyderabad
DU teacher found dead on railway lines, mom found hanging 30 minutes later
DU teacher found dead on railway lines, mom found hanging 30 minutes later
Why Nitish Kumar will be smiling | HT editorial
Why Nitish Kumar will be smiling | HT editorial
‘American dream’ shattered, horror of heavy debt haunts Indian deportees
‘American dream’ shattered, horror of heavy debt haunts Indian deportees
Longest direct flight from New York reaches Sydney, marks aviation feat
Longest direct flight from New York reaches Sydney, marks aviation feat
Assembly Elections 2019 | Voting underway in Maharashtra and Haryana
Assembly Elections 2019 | Voting underway in Maharashtra and Haryana
trending topics
India vs South AfricaHaryana Asembly election pollingAssembly Elections 2019Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019DRDOPM ModiXiaomi Redmi Note 8 ProCISF Recruitment 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News