‘Assurances given by traitors’: Aaditya Thackeray slams CM Shinde on Maha budget

Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday took a dig at chief minister Eknath Shinde over the assurances given in the Maharashtra budget 2023-24, questioning if they will be fulfilled. “Those who are giving assurance today are traitors so how can they be trusted,” Thackeray said. Former Maharashta minister Aaditya Thackeray. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

“How much can you trust them? Assurances were given by the previous government during 2014-2019. How many of them were fulfilled,” he added, reported news agency ANI.

After the state budget was presented by deputy chief minister and state finance minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday, CM Eknath Shinde described it as “historic and inclusive”. “This budget is for all, including students, senior citizens, and women,” he said.

He also highlighted the government's efforts to provide support to various groups in society and carry out developmental projects. “The focus on farmers and women is noteworthy, and the allocation of funds for infrastructure development indicates the government's commitment to overall progress,” the CM said.

About Maharashtra budget 2023-24

The Maharashtra government announced ₹6000 annual cash benefit to 1.15 crore farmers on the lines of PM Kisan Yojana, and the state will bear the burden of ₹6900 crore a year for the scheme. Along with this, farmers in 14 suicide-hit districts to get a cash benefit of ₹1800 per year instead of grains distributed through PDS.

Fadnavis announced a fourth comprehensive women's policy under which every girl child from BPL families is to be given ₹75,000 till she attains the age of 18. He also announced the ‘Led-Ladki’ scheme under which grants will be given to yellow and orange ration card holders for education.

A total of 50 percent discount for women in state travel across the state has also been announced. According to the budget, 50 new hostels will be set up for working women across the state.

The state government is also set to develop a logistics hub at Nagpur on a plot measuring 1,000 acre.

(With inputs from ANI)