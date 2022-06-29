Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
At 14,506, India sees 23% rise in daily Covid cases; 30 more succumb in 24 hours

India Covid-19 cases Junes 29, 2022: The country also saw 11,574 new recoveries, while the total number of active patients surged to 99,602.
A student reacts while receiving a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive, in Jammu. (ANI)
Published on Jun 29, 2022 10:10 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

India witnessed a 23% rise in its daily Covid-19 cases with the addition of 14,506 infections in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry's dashboard showed on Wednesday. With this, the cumulative national caseload has reached 43,433,345, including 525,077 related fatalities, of which 30 were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the data.

Kerala (4,459), Maharashtra (3,482), Tamil Nadu (1,484), Delhi (874) accounted for majority of cases from the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the overall recoveries surged to 42,808,666 as 11,574 more people defeated the viral illness; however, the total number of active patients rose to 99,602, up 2,902 from the day before.

Recoveries, deaths and active patients account for 98.56%, 1.21% and 0.23% of the overall tally.

Also, as the latest positive cases were out of total 433,659 samples tested for Covid-19, the daily positivity rate stood at 3.34%, with the cumulative tally of samples tested rising to 86.19 crore.

On the vaccination front, 13,44,748 more doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered, pushing the total number of doses administered till now to more than 1.97 billion. The nationwide inoculation drive commenced on January 16 last year.

HT News Desk

