At 2,34,281, India's Covid tally sees minor dip, positivity rate up at 14.50%

India's fresh tally of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases dropped for a third consecutive day on Sunday after 2,34,281 fresh infections were reported, according to the morning update by the Union health ministry. With this, the overall caseload of the country reached 4,10,92,522.

Fresh fatalities as well as daily positivity rate, however, rose in the last 24 hours. As many as 893 patients succumbed to the virus, up from 871 on Saturday. Meanwhile, the case positivity rate shot up to 14.50 per cent from 13.39 per cent on the preceding day.

A total of 3,52,784 people recuperated from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, up from 3,35,939 on Saturday, taking the total number of patients who have recovered from the disease to 3,87,13,494.

The active case count of the country dipped below the two-lakh mark and currently stands at 18,84,937, the health ministry's update showed. It accounted for 4.91 per cent of the cumulative tally.

India's vaccination coverage against Covid-19 has surpassed 165.70 crore, with as many as 62,22,682 jabs administered to eligible beneficiaries in the last 24 hours. Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter on Sunday to inform that over 75% of the adult population of the country has been jabbed with both doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

“We are getting stronger in the fight against coronavirus. We have to follow all the rules and get the vaccine as soon as possible,” his tweet roughly translated from Hindi read.

India began administering Covid-19 vaccine shots to individuals aged 15-17 on January 3, while precaution doses (booster shots) for healthcare and those with comorbidities commenced on January 10.

