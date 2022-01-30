Covid: More than 75% adult population fully vaccinated, says Mandaviya

Union health minister Mansukh Mandiaviya said on Sunday more than 75 per cent of the eligible population in the country is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The health minister’s tweet came amid the latest resurgence in Covid-19 cases, driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, with the country registering more than two lakh fresh cases on a daily basis over the past few days.

“With the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas', India has achieved the target of 75% of its adult population being administered both doses of the vaccine. We are getting stronger in the fight against the coronavirus. We have to follow all the rules and get the vaccine as soon as possible,” the health minister wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

In a press release, the government said more than 62 lakh doses (62,22,682) were administer in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative coverage to more than 165.70 crore (1,65,70,60,692).

The nationwide vaccination drive to combat the pandemic’s spread was launched on January 16 last year starting with the inoculation of health and frontline workers. It was gradually expanded to senior citizens and those above 45 years with comorbidities. It was then given to all above 45, followed by all adults above 18 years.

Earlier this year, the government expanded the drive to children above 15 years and a third ‘precaution’ dose for frontline workers and senior citizens with comorbidities.

Meanwhile, the health ministry said more than 164.36 crore (1,64,36,66,725) vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union territories so far (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

It said another 12.43 crore (12,43,49,361) balance and unutilised vaccines are still available with the states and UTs.

The country recorded 2,34,281 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours pushing the active caseload 18,84,937

