At -6.2 degrees, Kashmir records season’s coldest night

The first night of Chillai Kalan, the harshest 40-day winter period in Kashmir, recorded the coldest night of the season so far in parts of the Valley on Wednesday prompting further freezing of the upper layer of Dal Lake.

The meteorological department (MeT) said that the mercury dropped in Srinagar and also the tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir to the season’s coldest at minus 4.4 and minus 6.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

“The first day of Chillai Kalan was the coldest so far this winter and going by the experience, I think the cold is going to persist. These 40 days will be tough. We will have to persevere,” said a Shikara owner on Dal Lake.

Most of the residents are using traditional ways like Kangris (fire pots) to keep warm as the power distribution corporation has been maintaining a 31-hour to 56-hour per week power curtailment schedule since November 15 amid the freezing cold.

“Even this schedule is not adhered to by the corporation. The electricity keeps on playing hide and seek. Our Kangris are the best devices to survive winters,” a resident said.

Not only in Srinagar or Pahalgam, but mercury also dropped below zero degrees during the night in all major weather stations of Kashmir.

The MeT weather update said the ski resort of Gulmarg recorded a low of -4.6 degrees Celsius against -4 degrees on the previous night.

In the Jammu division, Banihal was the coldest at -2 degrees. While the Jammu district witnessed 6.3 degrees during the night, Katra recorded 6.8 degrees, and Leh and Kargil in Ladakh froze at -11.8°C and -12.1°C respectively.

According to MeT director Sonam Lotus currently, the weather is mainly clear in most areas of J&K despite freezing cold weather. “Shallow fog may develop during morning hours in plains of Jammu during Dec 22-24 with a 60% chance,” Lotus said.

MeT predicted snowfall between Dec 26 and 30 in the region. “Cloudy sky with intermittent light to moderate snowfall at scattered places of Kashmir, higher reaches of Jammu and light rain in plains of Jammu (60% chance) during the period is expected,” Lotus said.

According to MeT, the snowfall and below-freezing temperature may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation in places like Mughal road, Zojila, Karna, Sadna top etc between December 26-27. “Although there is no forecast of any major snow spell,” said the MeT director.

Kashmir’s winter pans out in three stages, starting with the 40-day intense period from December 21 (Chillai Kalan) followed by 20 more days that are less intense (Chillai Khurd) and lastly 10 days of mild cold (Chille Bache).