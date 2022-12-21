Heavy fog, cold conditions in Gurugram for next 4 days: IMD

Heavy fog was witnessed in the city on Tuesday morning and visibility remained low till 10 am. On Tuesday, the city recorded minimum temperature at 8 degrees Celsius while the maximum was recorded at 22.2 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Chandigarh, high level of moisture and light winds over the Indo-Gangetic plains will likely create conditions for dense to very dense fog in most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi over the next three to four days.

Manmohan Singh, director, IMD Chandigarh, said dense to very dense fog during night and morning hours is expected in the next two days in parts of Haryana and Punjab, including Gurugram. “There is moisture in the air and light wind, coupled with low temperature is causing dense fog during morning and night hours. This situation will continue for next three to four days but there is no significant change expected in minimum temperatures in this region,” he said.

Due to dry northwesterly winds blowing from hills over plains of northwest India, cold wave conditions will continue in parts of Haryana and Punjab and surrounding areas in the region, Singh added.

Meanwhile, IMD in Delhi asked people to be careful while driving and use fog lights while on the road. It also asked people to avoid going out during early morning and evening, when fog is heavy. It also said temperatures are in the range of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over parts of Punjab and Haryana.

The air quality in the city remained in the very poor category on Tuesday with the 24 hour average air quality index being recorded at 364. Earlier on Monday, the air quality was recorded at 383, and it was also in the very poor quality, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.