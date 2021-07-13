Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / At Covid-19 review meet with northeast states, PM Modi shows concern over tourist rush
india news

At Covid-19 review meet with northeast states, PM Modi shows concern over tourist rush

"The number of Covid-19 cases is rising," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, addressing the chief ministers present at the meet, "We need to take strict action to curb the situation at the micro-level."
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Avik Roy
UPDATED ON JUL 13, 2021 02:28 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with chief ministers of northeastern states on Covid-19 situation via video conferencing in New Delhi, on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting on coronavirus disease (Covid-19) with the chief ministers of the northeastern states. At the conference, held virtually over video-conferencing, the Prime Minister expressed his concerns over the influx of unmasked tourists at hill stations and marketplaces, calling for greater emphasis on micro-containment zones.

"The number of Covid-19 cases is rising," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, addressing the chief ministers present at the meet, "We need to take strict action to curb the situation at the micro-level."

"It is a matter of concern", the Prime Minister said, highlighting the fact that people are travelling without face masks at hill stations and marketplaces. "We need to encourage people to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour," he said.

Also Read | 66 districts, over 10% Covid positivity rate: What these 2 maps tell about India's present situation

Prime Minister Modi also said that officials need to keep an eye out for the various Covid-19 variants which are currently being studied by experts. "We need to keep an eye on each Covid-19 variant. Timely prevention and treatment are very important in such a dynamic situation," he said.

Noting that the Covid-19 situation is "worrisome" in some districts of the northeastern part of the country, Prime Minister Modi called for greater cooperation to prevent a potential third wave of the pandemic.

The northeastern states have witnessed a recent spike in Covid-19 cases, despite a decrease in the number of cases across India. The Union ministry of health and family welfare had earlier said that around 80% of the Covid-19 cases in India at the moment are being witnessed from 90 districts. As many as 14 of them are from the northeast, it added.

Also Read | Covid-19: Arunachal Pradesh recommends imposing lockdown in capital Itanagar

The Centre had rushed multi-disciplinary expert teams to six states earlier this month, four of which were from the northeast -- Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura.

A recent letter circulated by Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan pointed out that Arunachal Pradesh is an area of concern that the state has a weekly positivity rate of 16.2% (between June 28 and July 4) and the trend saw an upward rise.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi northeast india covid-19 coronavirus coronavirus news
TRENDING NEWS

Chef makes bald eagle completely out of chocolate. Watch

Vikas Khanna posts pic of stunning new dish, asks tweeple to guess what it is

This nail art of a hand on a fingernail is leaving netizens amused. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Flood
India Covid Cases
NEET 2021
PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Weather
Tokyo Olympics
Covid vaccine
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP