    At least 15 dead in blast at explosives factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur

    The explosion occurred at the detonator packing unit, with injured individuals taken to a nearby hospital. Rescue operations are ongoing.

    Published on: Mar 01, 2026 10:40 AM IST
    PTI
    At least 15 persons were killed in a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday morning, police said.

    The blast took place at the SBL Energy Limited factory, a mining and industrial explosives manufacturer, at Raulgaon in Katol tehsil, a senior police official said.
    The blast took place at the SBL Energy Limited factory, a mining and industrial explosives manufacturer, at Raulgaon in Katol tehsil, a senior police official said.

    The blast took place at the SBL Energy Limited factory, a mining and industrial explosives manufacturer, at Raulgaon in Katol tehsil, a senior police official said.

    Representatives of SBL Energy Limited told PTI that the incident occurred at the company's detonator packing unit between 7 am and 7.15 am.

    The injured were shifted to a hospital in Nagpur immediately after the blast, the police said.

    A company official said rescue operations were underway and they will release a statement soon.

