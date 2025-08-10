At least 15 workers injured as under-construction structure collapses in Maharashtra’s Nagpur

At least 15 workers were injured on Saturday when a part of an under-construction gate collapsed on the Khaparkheda–Koradi Temple route in Maharashtra's Nagpur. Inspector Krupal Mule of the 5th Battalion, Pune NDRF, said the structure had already collapsed when their team reached the site.(ANI)

Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) Chairman Sanjay Meena said the rescue and clearance operations are ongoing. The initial reports suggest that the vibrations from the construction equipment may have triggered the collapse, he said, adding that no fatalities have been reported so far.

“15-16 people were injured. There are no grievous injuries. They are in the hospital. The collector has given his official statement. Construction work of Koradi temple was ongoing here. Contractors under NMRDA were working here. How this happened can be spoken about only after a complete inquiry. We will have a detailed inquiry. There are no casualties so far,” Sanjay Meena said.

The NDRF and police have commenced a rescue operation and clearing a huge pile of debris. The incident occurred between 8.00 and 8.15 pm on the Khaparkheda–Koradi Temple road.

Nagpur district magistrate Vipin Itankar told ANI, “When RCC (Reinforced Cement Concrete) for the slab was being put in, it collapsed. The labourers who were working suffered minor injuries. They were 15-16 in number. Some have been shifted to Nandini Hospital, and some to Max Hospital.”

NDRF says it has rescued all trapped people

Nagpur district magistrate said, “As per protocol, NDRF, Police Department and Revenue Department are present here. The debris is being removed with the help of machines.” He also appealed to the public not to circulate misinformation. “I have a request that the rumours should not be spread that there are so many 50 people, 15-16 have been shifted and have minor injuries, and the work of removing the debris is going on.”

Inspector Krupal Mule of the 5th Battalion, Pune NDRF, said the structure had already collapsed when their team reached the site. Mule told ANI, “When the team of 5 Battalion NDRF reached here, the structure had completely collapsed. When we asked, we were told that everyone who was working here was injured, but all of them were rescued. Nobody was found trapped here. We first conducted a physical search here, followed by a canine search. There doesn't seem to be anyone trapped here so far. But we will first have to clear the debris, and only after that can a comment be made…”

When asked about the cause of the collapse, he said, “It is being said that construction work was ongoing and due to vibrations (of equipment), it all collapsed at once. There is a 4-5 ft tall pile of debris here.”

(With ANI inputs)