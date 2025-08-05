Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

At least 20 hotels washed away, fear locals, as flash flood consumes Uttarakhand village near Gangotri

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 05, 2025 04:36 pm IST

The cloudburst took place in the catchment area of a local stream near the river Bhagirathi, leading to the devastating floods

Locals fear more than 20 hotels and homestays have been washed away in a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dharali village near Gangotri on Tuesday.

Scary visuals of the cloudburst-triggered flash floods emerged on social media, showing several buildings being swept away. (Live Hindustan)
Scary visuals of the cloudburst-triggered flash floods emerged on social media, showing several buildings being swept away. (Live Hindustan)

The tragedy in the Himalayan valley near Harsil in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district was caught on several videos, which showed the sheer scale of the devastation.

The cloudburst took place in the catchment of a local stream that joins the Bhagirathi river.

At least 10 people were buried under the debris, Rajesh Panwar, a local resident, told PTI, adding that 20-25 hotels and homestays may have been swept away.

Dharali is among the last stops for pilgrims on way to Gangotri, the spot from where Bhagirathi, the sources stream of the holy Ganga, originates. Several villages, including Dharali, in this part of the Garhwal region are popular among tourists for their natural beauty too.

The flash flood, which struck around 1:40pm on Tuesday, sent a sudden surge of boulders, debris, and mud sweeping through the area, demolishing houses, shops, homestays, and hotels.

Eyewitnesses and officials described the incident as reminiscent of the 2021 Chamoli disaster, in which more than 200 people had died.

So far, at least four people were reported dead, but the toll could rise.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / At least 20 hotels washed away, fear locals, as flash flood consumes Uttarakhand village near Gangotri
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On