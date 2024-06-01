At least 31 heat related deaths reported in 24 hours in 4 states

At least 31 new heatwave related deaths were reported from Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in the past 24 hours, according to the officials in these states. Mercury soared past 45 degrees Celsius in several places across on Saturday. (Representative Image)

Officials said 14 people, including 10 polling personnel, died due to heatstroke in Bihar in the last 48 hours. However, unofficial death figure was 27.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to a statement issued by the state’s disaster management department (DMD), most of the fatalities were reported from Bhojpur, where five officials on election duty died of heatstroke. Three died in Rohtas, one each from Kaimur and Aurangabad. “The process of granting ex-gratia to the families of the deceased has been initiated,” the statement said.

Disaster management officials in Odisha said at least nine more persons died because of heat related deaths taking the toll in last 48 hours as mercury soared past 45 degrees Celsius in several places across the states on Saturday. On Friday, the number of heat related deaths in Odisha was 45. Of the 54 suspected deaths, 20 were reported from western Odisha district of Bolangir, followed by 15 in Sambalpur and 6 in Jharsuguda.

Special relief commissioner Satyabrata Sahu said till now 96 deaths have been alleged due to sunstroke after a review meeting with chief secretary PK Jena, in which collectors were asked to implement heatwave advisories and precautionary measures.

In Uttar Pradesh, at least six persons including five poll personnel in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar and Maharajganj died in the past 48 hours due to heat related issues and officers have initiated the process of granting the ex-gratia to the families of deceased. A police constable posted at Ramabai Ambedkar Ground guarding EVMs died on Saturday due to suspected heat wave even though joint commissioner, law and order, Upendra Agarwal, said the reason for death will be known after postmortem is conducted.

On Friday, 15 personnel on poll duty in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra died of suspected heat-related ailments, district officials confirmed. Thirteen of them, including seven home guards, three sanitation workers and a clerical staffer, died in Mirzapur alone, Mirzapur divisional commissioner Muthukumarasamy B said. Two other deaths of polling personnel took place in Sonbhadra. The officials added several home guards in Mirzapur and polling personnel in Sonbhadra were undergoing treatment for similar problems at government hospitals there.

In Madhya Pradesh, two heatwave related deaths were reported one each in Orccha and Gwalior. Nivari recorded highest temperature of 47 degrees Celsius in MP followed by Chhatarpur (46.3) and Singrauli (46.2). India Matereological Department (IMD) scientist Ved Prakash Singh said, “The maximum temperature in west and south MP decreased to major extent and locals got relief from heat waves but in North and eastern MP, the temperature is still above 45 degrees Celsius, and locals are facing heat waves.”