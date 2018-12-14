11 die, 68 fall ill after consuming food at temple in Karnataka

Eleven people died and at least 60 others took ill after consuming food at a temple in Sulawadi village of Chamarajanagar district on Friday, police officials confirmed.

According to the police, the incident occurred at the Kicchukatti Maramma temple in Sulawadi village, where devotees had gathered for a ritual.

Dharmender Kumar Meena, superintendent of police for Chamarajanagar district, said so far 11 people had died as a result of having consumed the food offered at the temple. “Samples have been taken of the food and from those dead and a team of officials from the Regional Forensics Lab in Mysuru is set to arrive,” he said.

“As per the latest information we have, 68 people have taken ill and have been admitted in hospitals in the area,” Meena added.

Police officials said four of the victims had been identified as Anil (12), Gopiamma (40), Shanta (42), Pappanna (42).

Murugappa, a devotee who was present at the temple, said the devotees were given tomato rice and flavoured water at the temple. “There was a foul smell emanating from the food, but those at the head of the queue consumed the food nonetheless. A little while later they started vomiting and frothing at the mouth,” he said.

At present district officials are assessing the situation. Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy expressed grief at the incident.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 19:18 IST