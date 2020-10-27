e-paper
Home / India News / At NSA Doval's meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives

At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives

The Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement, or BECA, is the last of the four foundational pacts between India and the United States to share sensitive information and sell advanced military hardware

india Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 12:17 IST
Shishir Gupta
Shishir Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NSA Ajit Doval had a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense chief Mark Esper on Tuesday
NSA Ajit Doval had a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense chief Mark Esper on Tuesday
         

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense chief Mark Esper on Tuesday met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval to discuss challenges of strategic importance for the two countries. The two sides highlighted the need to take forward shared objectives and build capabilities across all domains, people familiar with the matter said.

Pompeo is the country with Esper for the two-plus-two dialogue, his first stop in a four-nation tour to drive the Trump administration’s anti-China message that will later take him to Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Indonesia. At all his meetings, according to reports in the US, Pompeo is expected to build support for countries to push back in Chinese assertiveness.

Indian officials said the two sides did also speak about India’s military stand-off with China’s People’s Liberation Army that has continued for 175 days and led to bloodshed as well in June.

Officials said NSA Doval, Pompeo and Esper extensively discussed the relationship between the two countries and beyond to ensure a safe, stable and rule based regional and global security environment, an oblique reference to China that has driven India, United States, Japan and Australia as part of QUAD, or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue.

US President Donald Trump has, right from the beginning, worked closely with India over the last four years to deepen military ties between the two countries in an effort to isolate China. In February this year, the two countries had sealed defence deals with US $ 3 billion.

